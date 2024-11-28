Wilson breaks tie late, Capitals score 3 in 3rd to rally past Lightning

Wilson gave the Capitals a 5-4 lead at 16:34 of the third with Anthony Cirelli serving a double-minor for a high stick. He held netfront position and redirected a shot from Jakob Chychrun.

John Carlson tied it 4-4 for Washington at 10:30 on a wrist shot from the right circle that beat Andrei Vasilevskiy to the far post.

Wilson, Dylan Strome and Aliaksei Protas each had a goal and an assist for the Capitals (15-6-1), who have won five of seven, and six straight on the road. Charlie Lindgren made 24 saves.

Brayden Point scored a hat trick for the Lightning (11-8-2), who have lost three of four. Vasilevskiy made 27 saves.

Point recorded his fifth NHL hat trick with the third goal coming on an error by Lindgren. After the Lightning cleared the zone, Lindgren came out of net to play the puck behind the boards, but instead he shot it into his own net, giving Tampa Bay a 4-3 lead at 7:25 of the third period.

Point gave the Lightning a 1-0 lead at 3:58 of the first period, scoring off the backhand from the low slot and finishing top shelf.

Point extended it to 2-0 with a power-play goal at 12:27, a wrist shot from the left circle off a cross-ice pass from Nikita Kucherov.

Andrew Mangiapane cut it to 2-1 at 10:31 of the second period when he redirected a one-timer from Lars Eller from net front position.

Protas tied it 2-2 at 12:29 with a short-handed goal, taking a pass from Wilson and beating Vasilevskiy to the short side.

Michael Eyssimont put Tampa Bay back ahead 3-2 at 19:16 after he won a puck battle behind the net and used the backhand to tuck the puck past Lindgren.

Strome tied it 3-3 at 1:37 of the third period, finishing on an odd-man rush with a shot from the left circle.