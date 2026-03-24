Capitals at Blues projected lineups

CAPITALS (35-27-9) at BLUES (28-30-11)
8 p.m. ET; FDSNMW, MNMT
Capitals projected lineup
Alex Ovechkin -- Dylan Strome -- Anthony Beauvillier
Aleksei Protas -- Pierre-Luc Dubois -- Tom Wilson
Connor McMichael -- Justin Sourdif -- Ryan Leonard
Brandon Duhaime -- Hendrix Lapierre -- Ivan Miroshnichenko
Martin Fehervary -- Rasmus Sandin
Jakub Chychrun -- Trevor van Riemsdyk
Cole Hutson -- Matt Roy
Charlie Lindgren
Logan Thompson
Scratched: David Kampf, Declan Chisholm, Dylan McIlrath, Timothy Liljegren
Injured: Ethen Frank (lower body)
Blues projected lineup
Dylan Holloway -- Robert Thomas -- Jimmy Snuggerud
Jake Neighbours -- Pavel Buchnevich -- Jordan Kyrou
Otto Stenberg -- Dalibor Dvorsky -- Jonatan Berggren
Alexey Toropchenko -- Jack Finley -- Pius Suter
Philip Broberg -- Logan Mailloux
Theo Lindstein -- Colton Parayko
Cam Fowler -- Justin Holl
Joel Hofer
Jordan Binnington
Scratched: Jonathan Drouin, Oskar Sundqvist, Nathan Walker, Matthew Kessel
Injured: Tyler Tucker (lower body)
Status report
Frank, a forward, was injured during a 3-2 overtime loss to the Colorado Avalanche on Sunday; Miroshnichenko is expected to replace him. ... Lindgren is expected to start for the first time since March 12. ... Tucker, a defenseman, is week to week. ... Berggren, a healthy scratch the past two games, will replace Drouin, a forward.