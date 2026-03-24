Capitals at Blues projected lineups

lineups-FY25-2568x1444
By NHL.com
@NHLMedia

CAPITALS (35-27-9) at BLUES (28-30-11)

8 p.m. ET; FDSNMW, MNMT

Capitals projected lineup

Alex Ovechkin -- Dylan Strome -- Anthony Beauvillier

Aleksei Protas -- Pierre-Luc Dubois -- Tom Wilson

Connor McMichael -- Justin Sourdif -- Ryan Leonard

Brandon Duhaime -- Hendrix Lapierre -- Ivan Miroshnichenko

Martin Fehervary -- Rasmus Sandin

Jakub Chychrun -- Trevor van Riemsdyk

Cole Hutson -- Matt Roy

Charlie Lindgren

Logan Thompson

Scratched: David Kampf, Declan Chisholm, Dylan McIlrath, Timothy Liljegren

Injured: Ethen Frank (lower body)

Blues projected lineup

Dylan Holloway -- Robert Thomas -- Jimmy Snuggerud

Jake Neighbours -- Pavel Buchnevich -- Jordan Kyrou

Otto Stenberg -- Dalibor Dvorsky -- Jonatan Berggren

Alexey Toropchenko -- Jack Finley -- Pius Suter

Philip Broberg -- Logan Mailloux

Theo Lindstein -- Colton Parayko

Cam Fowler -- Justin Holl

Joel Hofer

Jordan Binnington

Scratched: Jonathan Drouin, Oskar Sundqvist, Nathan Walker, Matthew Kessel

Injured: Tyler Tucker (lower body)

Status report

Frank, a forward, was injured during a 3-2 overtime loss to the Colorado Avalanche on Sunday; Miroshnichenko is expected to replace him. ... Lindgren is expected to start for the first time since March 12. ... Tucker, a defenseman, is week to week. ... Berggren, a healthy scratch the past two games, will replace Drouin, a forward.

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