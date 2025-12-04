Coach’s Challenge: WSH @ SJS – 12:58 of the Third Period

NHL-Shield

Challenge Initiated By: Washington

Type of Challenge: Goaltender Interference

Result: Original call is confirmed – Goal San Jose

Explanation: The play on the ice was challenged under Rule 38 – Coach’s Challenge. Rule 38.1 states, “In all Coach’s Challenge situations, the original call on the ice will be overturned if, and only if, a conclusive and irrefutable determination can be made on the basis of video evidence that the original call on the ice was clearly not correct. If a review is not conclusive and/or there is any doubt whatsoever as to whether the call on the ice was correct, the original call on the ice will be confirmed.”

Video review confirmed no goaltender interference infractions occurred prior to Pavol Regenda’s goal.

Penalty: 2:00 minor penalty: Delay of Game – Unsuccessful Challenge

Latest News

Leonard has 4 points, Capitals score 7 against Sharks for 6th straight win

Peterka has 4 points, Mammoth score 7 in shutout of Ducks

Caufield extends point streak to 9, lifts Canadiens past Jets in shootout

Flyers score 3 goals in under 1 minute, cruise past Sabres

2026 NHL Draft: Villeneuve modeling game after Canadiens' Hutson

Seider thriving for Red Wings, excited for Olympics with Germany

Super 16: Jarvis, Hagel, Wallstedt among players with strong cases for Olympics 

Bennett turned hobby 'for fun' into U.S. Hockey Hall of Fame career

Bertuzzi provides net-front presence for Blackhawks, getting rewarded

NCAA notebook: Tracy of Minnesota State among top undrafted goalies to watch this season

Oettinger makes 30 saves, Stars shut out Devils

Greatest Save Candidate: Oettinger makes point-blank save… twice

NHL Status Report: Doughty 'hopeful' to return for Kings on Thursday

Seguin likely out for season for Stars with ACL injury

Canadiens honor Markov with pregame ceremony

Devils honor Dillon after 1,000th NHL game

Ovechkin, Capitals honor Kopitar after final matchup

Projected lineups, starting goalies for today