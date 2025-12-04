Coach’s Challenge: WSH @ SJS – 10:05 of the First Period

NHL-Shield

Challenge Initiated By: San Jose

Type of Challenge: Goaltender Interference

Result: Original call is confirmed – Goal Washington

Explanation: The play on the ice was challenged under Rule 38 – Coach’s Challenge. Rule 38.1 states, “In all Coach’s Challenge situations, the original call on the ice will be overturned if, and only if, a conclusive and irrefutable determination can be made on the basis of video evidence that the original call on the ice was clearly not correct. If a review is not conclusive and/or there is any doubt whatsoever as to whether the call on the ice was correct, the original call on the ice will be confirmed.”

Video review confirmed the Referees’ call on the ice that the incidental contact between Washinton’s Hendrix Lapierre and San Jose goaltender Yaroslav Askarov did not impair Askarov’s ability to play his position in the crease.

Penalty: 2:00 minor penalty: Delay of Game – Unsuccessful Challenge

Latest News

Caufield extends point streak to 9, lifts Canadiens past Jets in shootout

Greatest Save Candidate: Oettinger makes point-blank save… twice

Flyers score 3 goals in under 1 minute, cruise past Sabres

NHL Status Report: Doughty 'hopeful' to return for Kings on Thursday

Oettinger makes 30 saves, Stars shut out Devils

Seguin likely out for season for Stars with ACL injury

Canadiens honor Markov with pregame ceremony

Devils honor Dillon after 1,000th NHL game

Ovechkin, Capitals honor Kopitar after final matchup

Projected lineups, starting goalies for today

Werenski has been ‘consistently great’ for Blue Jackets, coach says 

Fantasy hockey keeper / dynasty rankings

NHL EDGE stats: Sleeper teams for 2026 Stanley Cup Playoffs

NHL EDGE stats behind Wallstedt's historic start for Wild

Fantasy hockey top 10 waiver wire pickups with EDGE stats

Wallstedt making impressive run with Wild 'look kind of easy'

Fantasy picks, props, futures with EDGE stats

NHL On Tap: Cooley, Carlsson showcased when Mammoth visit Ducks