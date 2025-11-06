Capitals at Penguins projected lineups

CAPITALS (7-5-1) at PENGUINS (8-4-2)

7:30 p.m. ET; HULU, ESPN+, SN

Capitals projected lineup

Alex Ovechkin -- Dylan Strome -- Anthony Beauvillier

Aliaksei Protas -- Connor McMichael -- Tom Wilson

Sonny Milano -- Hendrix Lapierre -- Ryan Leonard

Brandon Duhaime -- Nic Dowd -- Justin Sourdif

Martin Fehervary -- John Carlson

Jakob Chychrun -- Matt Roy

Rasmus Sandin -- Trevor van Riemsdyk

Charlie Lindgren

Logan Thompson

Scratched: Dylan McIlrath, Declan Chisholm, Spencer Smallman

Injured: Ethen Frank (upper body), Pierre-Luc Dubois (lower body)

Penguins projected lineup

Bryan Rust -- Sidney Crosby -- Ben Kindel

Tommy Novak -- Evgeni Malkin – Anthony Mantha

Ville Koivunen -- Danton Heinen -- Philip Tomasino

Connor Dewar -- Blake Lizotte -- Joona Koppanen

Parker Wotherspoon -- Erik Karlsson

Ryan Shea -- Kris Letang

Ryan Graves -- Connor Clifton

Arturs Silos

Sergei Murashov

Scratched: Mathew Dumba, Harrison Brunicke

Injured: Rickard Rakell (hand surgery), Rutger McGroarty (upper body), Caleb Jones (lower body), Justin Brazeau (upper body), Noel Acciari (upper body), Tristan Jarry (lower body), Filip Hallander (undisclosed), Kevin Hayes (upper body)

Status report

Lindgren could start for Washington after Thompson made 23 saves in a 6-1 win against the St. Louis Blues on Wednesday. ... Jarry, a goalie, and Acciari and Brazeau, each a forward, were placed on injured reserve Tuesday. Brazeau is out at least four weeks, and Jarry and Acciari for at least three weeks. ... Heinen, Graves and Murashov were recalled from Wilkes-Barre/Scranton of the American Hockey League on Tuesday. Defenseman Owen Pickering was reassigned to the AHL. ... Hallander, a forward, is day to day after leaving practice with an injury Wednesday. ... Koppanen was recalled from Wilkes-Barre/Scranton on Thursday.