Capitals at Penguins projected lineups

CAPITALS (7-5-1) at PENGUINS (8-4-2)
7:30 p.m. ET; HULU, ESPN+, SN
Capitals projected lineup
Alex Ovechkin -- Dylan Strome -- Anthony Beauvillier
Aliaksei Protas -- Connor McMichael -- Tom Wilson
Sonny Milano -- Hendrix Lapierre -- Ryan Leonard
Brandon Duhaime -- Nic Dowd -- Justin Sourdif
Martin Fehervary -- John Carlson
Jakob Chychrun -- Matt Roy
Rasmus Sandin -- Trevor van Riemsdyk
Charlie Lindgren
Logan Thompson
Scratched: Dylan McIlrath, Declan Chisholm, Spencer Smallman
Injured: Ethen Frank (upper body), Pierre-Luc Dubois (lower body)
Penguins projected lineup
Bryan Rust -- Sidney Crosby -- Ben Kindel
Tommy Novak -- Evgeni Malkin – Anthony Mantha
Ville Koivunen -- Danton Heinen -- Philip Tomasino
Connor Dewar -- Blake Lizotte -- Joona Koppanen
Parker Wotherspoon -- Erik Karlsson
Ryan Shea -- Kris Letang
Ryan Graves -- Connor Clifton
Arturs Silos
Sergei Murashov
Scratched: Mathew Dumba, Harrison Brunicke
Injured: Rickard Rakell (hand surgery), Rutger McGroarty (upper body), Caleb Jones (lower body), Justin Brazeau (upper body), Noel Acciari (upper body), Tristan Jarry (lower body), Filip Hallander (undisclosed), Kevin Hayes (upper body)
Status report
Lindgren could start for Washington after Thompson made 23 saves in a 6-1 win against the St. Louis Blues on Wednesday. ... Jarry, a goalie, and Acciari and Brazeau, each a forward, were placed on injured reserve Tuesday. Brazeau is out at least four weeks, and Jarry and Acciari for at least three weeks. ... Heinen, Graves and Murashov were recalled from Wilkes-Barre/Scranton of the American Hockey League on Tuesday. Defenseman Owen Pickering was reassigned to the AHL. ... Hallander, a forward, is day to day after leaving practice with an injury Wednesday. ... Koppanen was recalled from Wilkes-Barre/Scranton on Thursday.