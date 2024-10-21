Capitals at Flyers
Capitals projected lineup
Aliaksei Protas -- Dylan Strome -- Alex Ovechkin
Connor McMichael -- Pierre-Luc Dubois -- Tom Wilson
Jakub Vrana -- Hendrix Lapierre -- Andrew Mangiapane
Brandon Duhaime -- Nic Dowd -- Taylor Raddysh
Jakob Chychrun -- John Carlson
Rasmus Sandin -- Trevor van Riemsdyk
Martin Fehervary -- Dylan McIlrath
Charlie Lindgren
Logan Thompson
Scratched: Sonny Milano, Alexander Alexeyev
Injured: Matt Roy (lower body)
Flyers projected lineup
Tyson Foerster -- Morgan Frost -- Travis Konecny
Owen Tippett -- Ryan Poehling -- Matvei Michkov
Joel Farabee -- Sean Couturier -- Bobby Brink
Nicolas Deslauriers -- Noah Cates -- Garnet Hathaway
Cam York -- Travis Sanheim
Nick Seeler -- Jamie Drysdale
Egor Zamula -- Rasmus Ristolainen
Samuel Ersson
Ivan Fedotov
Scratched: Scott Laughton, Jett Luchanko, Erik Johnson
Injured: None
Status report
Lindgren will start Tuesday and Thompson will start when the teams play in Washington on Wednesday, Capitals coach Spencer Carberry said. ... Seeler is expected to make his season debut after sustaining a nerve injury in his right leg during a preseason game Oct. 1. ... The Flyers sent defenseman Emil Andrae to Lehigh Valley of the American Hockey League on Monday. ... Laughton did not practice Monday; the forward is questionable because of the pending birth of his child. If Laughton is unavailable, Deslauriers could make his season debut. ... Cates, who has been scratched the previous three games, could play in place of Luchanko, a forward.