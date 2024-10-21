Capitals at Flyers

Capitals projected lineup

Aliaksei Protas -- Dylan Strome -- Alex Ovechkin

Connor McMichael -- Pierre-Luc Dubois -- Tom Wilson

Jakub Vrana -- Hendrix Lapierre -- Andrew Mangiapane

Brandon Duhaime -- Nic Dowd -- Taylor Raddysh

Jakob Chychrun -- John Carlson

Rasmus Sandin -- Trevor van Riemsdyk

Martin Fehervary -- Dylan McIlrath

Charlie Lindgren

Logan Thompson

Scratched: Sonny Milano, Alexander Alexeyev

Injured: Matt Roy (lower body)

Flyers projected lineup

Tyson Foerster -- Morgan Frost -- Travis Konecny

Owen Tippett -- Ryan Poehling -- Matvei Michkov

Joel Farabee -- Sean Couturier -- Bobby Brink

Nicolas Deslauriers -- Noah Cates -- Garnet Hathaway

Cam York -- Travis Sanheim

Nick Seeler -- Jamie Drysdale

Egor Zamula -- Rasmus Ristolainen

Samuel Ersson

Ivan Fedotov

Scratched: Scott Laughton, Jett Luchanko, Erik Johnson

Injured: None

Status report

Lindgren will start Tuesday and Thompson will start when the teams play in Washington on Wednesday, Capitals coach Spencer Carberry said. ... Seeler is expected to make his season debut after sustaining a nerve injury in his right leg during a preseason game Oct. 1. ... The Flyers sent defenseman Emil Andrae to Lehigh Valley of the American Hockey League on Monday. ... Laughton did not practice Monday; the forward is questionable because of the pending birth of his child. If Laughton is unavailable, Deslauriers could make his season debut. ... Cates, who has been scratched the previous three games, could play in place of Luchanko, a forward.