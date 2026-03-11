Capitals at Flyers projected lineups

CAPITALS (32-26-7) at FLYERS (29-23-11)
7:30 p.m. ET; HBO MAX, MNMT, truTV, TNT
Capitals projected lineup
Alex Ovechkin -- Justin Sourdif -- Anthony Beauvillier
Aleksei Protas -- Pierre-Luc Dubois -- Ryan Leonard
Connor McMichael -- Dylan Strome -- Tom Wilson
Brandon Duhaime -- Hendrix Lapierre -- Ethen Frank
Rasmus Sandin -- Matt Roy
Jakub Chychrun -- Trevor van Riemsdyk
Martin Fehervary -- Timothy Liljegren
Logan Thompson
Charlie Lindgren
Scratched: David Kampf, Ivan Miroshnichenko, Declan Chisholm, Dylan McIlrath
Injured: None
Flyers projected lineup
Alex Bump -- Christian Dvorak -- Travis Konecny
Denver Barkey -- Noah Cates -- Matvei Michkov
Carl Grundstrom -- Trevor Zegras -- Owen Tippett
Nikita Grebenkin -- Sean Couturier -- Garnet Hathaway
Travis Sanheim -- Rasmus Ristolainen
Cam York -- Jamie Drysdale
Nick Seeler -- Noah Juulsen
Samuel Ersson
Dan Vladar
Scratched: Emil Andrae, Luke Glendening
Injured: Tyson Foerster (arm), Rodrigo Abols (lower body)
Status report
Liljegren will make his Capitals debut after being acquired in a trade with the San Jose Sharks on Friday; he'll replace Chisholm, a defenseman. ... Kampf, a forward acquired in a trade with the Vancouver Canucks on Friday, took part in the morning skate but will not play as he waits for his immigration status to be finalized. ... Ersson will start after Vladar started the previous five games. ... Hathaway could return to the lineup after being scratched for a 6-2 loss to the New York Rangers on Monday and could replace Glendening, a forward. ... Philadelphia coach Rick Tocchet said there could be other game-time decisions among the forward group.