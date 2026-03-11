Capitals at Flyers projected lineups

CAPITALS (32-26-7) at FLYERS (29-23-11)

7:30 p.m. ET; HBO MAX, MNMT, truTV, TNT

Capitals projected lineup

Alex Ovechkin -- Justin Sourdif -- Anthony Beauvillier

Aleksei Protas -- Pierre-Luc Dubois -- Ryan Leonard

Connor McMichael -- Dylan Strome -- Tom Wilson

Brandon Duhaime -- Hendrix Lapierre -- Ethen Frank

Rasmus Sandin -- Matt Roy

Jakub Chychrun -- Trevor van Riemsdyk

Martin Fehervary -- Timothy Liljegren

Logan Thompson

Charlie Lindgren

Scratched: David Kampf, Ivan Miroshnichenko, Declan Chisholm, Dylan McIlrath

Injured: None

Flyers projected lineup

Alex Bump -- Christian Dvorak -- Travis Konecny

Denver Barkey -- Noah Cates -- Matvei Michkov

Carl Grundstrom -- Trevor Zegras -- Owen Tippett

Nikita Grebenkin -- Sean Couturier -- Garnet Hathaway

Travis Sanheim -- Rasmus Ristolainen

Cam York -- Jamie Drysdale

Nick Seeler -- Noah Juulsen

Samuel Ersson

Dan Vladar

Scratched: Emil Andrae, Luke Glendening

Injured: Tyson Foerster (arm), Rodrigo Abols (lower body)

Status report

Liljegren will make his Capitals debut after being acquired in a trade with the San Jose Sharks on Friday; he'll replace Chisholm, a defenseman. ... Kampf, a forward acquired in a trade with the Vancouver Canucks on Friday, took part in the morning skate but will not play as he waits for his immigration status to be finalized. ... Ersson will start after Vladar started the previous five games. ... Hathaway could return to the lineup after being scratched for a 6-2 loss to the New York Rangers on Monday and could replace Glendening, a forward. ... Philadelphia coach Rick Tocchet said there could be other game-time decisions among the forward group.