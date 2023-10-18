Capitals at Senators

Status report

The Capitals held an optional morning skate Wednesday. … Washington coach Spencer Carbery mixed up his top nine forwards in practice Tuesday, promoting Strome and Wilson to the first line, dropping Oshie to the second line, and moving Backstrom to the third line. … Dowd and Carlson each took a maintenance day Tuesday but each is expected to play. … Norris is expected to make his season debut and play his first game since re-injuring his shoulder Jan. 21. ... Stutzle missed practice Tuesday for maintenance, but participateed in the Senators morning skate Wednesday and will play. … Forsberg was in the starter's crease during the morning skate; Korpisalo made 22 saves in a 5-2 win against the Tampa Bay Lightning on Sunday.