Capitals at Senators
Capitals projected lineup
Alex Ovechkin -- Dylan Strome -- Tom Wilson
Connor McMichael -- Evgeny Kuznetsov -- T.J. Oshie
Sonny Milano -- Nicklas Backstrom -- Matthew Phillips
Beck Malenstyn -- Nic Dowd -- Anthony Mantha
Rasmus Sandin -- John Carlson
Martin Fehervary -- Trevor van Riemsdyk
Alexander Alexeyev -- Nick Jensen
Darcy Kuemper
Clay Stevenson
Scratched: Lucas Johansen, Aliaksei Protas
Injured: Joel Edmundson (hand), Max Pacioretty (Achilles), Charlie Lindgren (undisclosed)
Senators projected lineup
Brady Tkachuk -- Tim Stutzle -- Claude Giroux
Mathieu Joseph -- Ridly Greig -- Vladimir Tarasenko
Dominik Kubalik -- Josh Norris -- Drake Batherson
Parker Kelly -- Rourke Chartier -- Mark Kastelic
Jakob Chychrun -- Thomas Chabot
Jake Sanderson -- Artem Zub
Erik Brannstrom -- Travis Hamonic
Anton Forsberg
Joonas Korpisalo
Scratched: Zack MacEwen
Injured: None
Status report
The Capitals held an optional morning skate Wednesday. … Washington coach Spencer Carbery mixed up his top nine forwards in practice Tuesday, promoting Strome and Wilson to the first line, dropping Oshie to the second line, and moving Backstrom to the third line. … Dowd and Carlson each took a maintenance day Tuesday but each is expected to play. … Norris is expected to make his season debut and play his first game since re-injuring his shoulder Jan. 21. ... Stutzle missed practice Tuesday for maintenance, but participateed in the Senators morning skate Wednesday and will play. … Forsberg was in the starter's crease during the morning skate; Korpisalo made 22 saves in a 5-2 win against the Tampa Bay Lightning on Sunday.