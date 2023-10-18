Latest News

2023 NHL Draft 1st round pick signings tracker

NHL Buzz: Norris to make season debut for Senators

Nashville Predators Luke Schenn injury status

Brady Tkachuk shares how tough brother was in Final

NHL Fantasy Hockey Top 200 Player Rankings

NHL On Tap: DeBrincat feeling at home with Red Wings

Karlsson scores late, Golden Knights defeat Stars in shootout

Avalanche tie NHL record with road win against Kraken

Hurricanes score 4 in 3rd to rally past Sharks

Andersen leaves Hurricanes game after taking shot off mask

Dach to miss remainder of season for Canadiens

Fleury gets long ovation from Canadiens fans, pie to face from teammate

Oilers ease past Predators for 1st win

Dubois scores 1st goal for Kings in win against Jets

Daily fantasy hockey picks, projections

Cozens, Sabres defeat Lightning in OT for 1st victory

nhl fantasy hockey top 100 forward rankings pools

Seider eager to face Crosby, Penguins with Red Wings

Capitals at Senators

Projected-Lineup_v2_2568x1444
By NHL.com
@NHLdotcom

CAPITALS (1-1-0) at SENATORS (2-1-0)

7 p.m. ET; RDS, SN, MNMT

Capitals projected lineup

Alex Ovechkin -- Dylan Strome -- Tom Wilson

Connor McMichael -- Evgeny Kuznetsov -- T.J. Oshie

Sonny Milano -- Nicklas Backstrom -- Matthew Phillips

Beck Malenstyn -- Nic Dowd -- Anthony Mantha

Rasmus Sandin -- John Carlson

Martin Fehervary -- Trevor van Riemsdyk

Alexander Alexeyev -- Nick Jensen

Darcy Kuemper

Clay Stevenson

Scratched: Lucas Johansen, Aliaksei Protas

Injured: Joel Edmundson (hand), Max Pacioretty (Achilles), Charlie Lindgren (undisclosed)

Senators projected lineup

Brady Tkachuk -- Tim Stutzle -- Claude Giroux

Mathieu Joseph -- Ridly Greig -- Vladimir Tarasenko

Dominik Kubalik -- Josh Norris -- Drake Batherson

Parker Kelly -- Rourke Chartier -- Mark Kastelic

Jakob Chychrun -- Thomas Chabot

Jake Sanderson -- Artem Zub

Erik Brannstrom -- Travis Hamonic

Anton Forsberg

Joonas Korpisalo

Scratched: Zack MacEwen

Injured: None

Status report

The Capitals held an optional morning skate Wednesday. … Washington coach Spencer Carbery mixed up his top nine forwards in practice Tuesday, promoting Strome and Wilson to the first line, dropping Oshie to the second line, and moving Backstrom to the third line. … Dowd and Carlson each took a maintenance day Tuesday but each is expected to play. … Norris is expected to make his season debut and play his first game since re-injuring his shoulder Jan. 21. ... Stutzle missed practice Tuesday for maintenance, but participateed in the Senators morning skate Wednesday and will play. … Forsberg was in the starter's crease during the morning skate; Korpisalo made 22 saves in a 5-2 win against the Tampa Bay Lightning on Sunday.