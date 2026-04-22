Senators must rely on 'mental fortitude' to climb back into East 1st Round

Green and the Senators should be encouraged by a rare feat pulled off by the Chicago Black Hawks in the 1938 Stanley Cup Final, when an under-.500 team overcame defeated the favored Toronto Maple Leafs for a landmark upset.

"When the playoffs began in April 1938, the other clubs wondered why we were even there," Black Hawks executive Bill Tobin said. "Few teams in major league sport could have entered

with fewer credentials."

For starters, they were the only one of the six qualifying teams to have less than a .500 record (14-25 with nine ties). Their first-round opponent were the Montreal Canadiens (18-17 with 13 ties) with two games of the best-of-3 series at the Montreal Forum.

No problem. Although the Canadiens won 6-4 in Game 1, the Black Hawks took the next two 4-0 and 3-2 in overtime. And if that wasn't amazing enough, they were being coached by a National League baseball umpire, Bill Stewart.

"And for the first time in history, Chicago's lineup was sprinkled with American-born players," wrote former NHL referee Paul Stewart -- Bill's grandson -- in his autobiography "Do You Wanna Go?"

Until that time it was rare to have a single United States-born skater on a roster.

Next up were the New York Americans after they eliminated the New York Rangers. The Amerks also had the advantage with two out of the three games at Madison Square Garden. Once again, Chicago dropped the opener but rallied to capture the next two and reach the Final against the Maple Leafs.

Once again, it appeared as if the Black Hawks were out of their league. The Maple Leafs (24-15 with nine ties) won the Canadian Division with 57 points. Chicago was third in the American Division, 20 points behind Toronto.

To everyone's astonishment, the Black Hawks won the best-of-5 series 3-1. When the ecstatic Chicago players sought out the Stanley Cup, they finally realized what an upset they had pulled off.

"NHL president Frank Calder had earlier caused the trophy to be shipped to Toronto," wrote Edward Burns in the Chicago Tribune, "reportedly on the assurance that a hockey team which harbored eight American-born players, as did the Hawks, couldn't possibly win the Stanley Cup!"

With that in mind, Olczyk offered an asterisk regarding the unpredictable Senators.

"I won't be surprised if Ottawa wins because I've liked the Senators for a while, but for the Senators to beat (the Hurricanes) would be an upset, 100 percent."

After losing Game 2, Green said, "Playoffs are hard sometimes. When you lose, they sting sometimes."

Then a pause:

"This one is going to sting."