Capitals at Senators projected lineups

By NHL.com
@NHLMedia

CAPITALS (21-14-5) at SENATORS (18-15-5)

1 p.m. ET; RDS, TSN5, MNMT

Capitals projected lineup

Connor McMichael -- Justin Sourdif -- Alex Ovechkin

Aliaksei Protas -- Dylan Strome -- Tom Wilson

Justin Leonard -- Nic Dowd -- Ethen Frank

Brandon Duhaime -- Hendrix Lapierre -- Anthony Beauvillier

Martin Fehervary -- John Carlson

Jakob Chychrun -- Matt Roy

Rasmus Sandin -- Dylan McIlrath

Logan Thompson

Charlie Lindgren

Scratched: Declan Chisholm, Sonny Milano, Trevor van Riemsdyk

Injured: Pierre-Luc Dubois (lower body)

Senators projected lineup

Brady Tkachuk -- Tim Stutzle -- Fabian Zetterlund

David Perron -- Dylan Cozens -- Drake Batherson

Michael Amadio -- Shane Pinto -- Claude Giroux

Ridly Greig -- Stephen Halliday -- Nick Cousins

Jake Sanderson -- Artem Zub

Thomas Chabot -- Nick Jensen

Tyler Kleven -- Jordan Spence

Leevi Merilainen

Hunter Shepard

Scratched: Kurtis MacDermid, Nikolas Matinpalo

Injured: Lars Eller (broken foot)

Status report

Thompson is expected to start after Lindgren made 22 saves in a 6-3 win against the New York Rangers on Wednesday. … Jensen will return to the lineup after being a healthy scratch for the first time this season on Monday.

