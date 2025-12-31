Capitals at Senators projected lineups

CAPITALS (21-14-5) at SENATORS (18-15-5)
1 p.m. ET; RDS, TSN5, MNMT
Capitals projected lineup
Connor McMichael -- Justin Sourdif -- Alex Ovechkin
Aliaksei Protas -- Dylan Strome -- Tom Wilson
Justin Leonard -- Nic Dowd -- Ethen Frank
Brandon Duhaime -- Hendrix Lapierre -- Anthony Beauvillier
Martin Fehervary -- John Carlson
Jakob Chychrun -- Matt Roy
Rasmus Sandin -- Dylan McIlrath
Logan Thompson
Charlie Lindgren
Scratched: Declan Chisholm, Sonny Milano, Trevor van Riemsdyk
Injured: Pierre-Luc Dubois (lower body)
Senators projected lineup
Brady Tkachuk -- Tim Stutzle -- Fabian Zetterlund
David Perron -- Dylan Cozens -- Drake Batherson
Michael Amadio -- Shane Pinto -- Claude Giroux
Ridly Greig -- Stephen Halliday -- Nick Cousins
Jake Sanderson -- Artem Zub
Thomas Chabot -- Nick Jensen
Tyler Kleven -- Jordan Spence
Leevi Merilainen
Hunter Shepard
Scratched: Kurtis MacDermid, Nikolas Matinpalo
Injured: Lars Eller (broken foot)
Status report
Thompson is expected to start after Lindgren made 22 saves in a 6-3 win against the New York Rangers on Wednesday. … Jensen will return to the lineup after being a healthy scratch for the first time this season on Monday.