Coach’s Challenge: WSH @ OTT – 14:53 of the Second Period

Challenge Initiated By: Washington

Type of Challenge: Goaltender Interference

Result: Call on the ice is overturned – No goal Ottawa

Explanation: Video review determined that Ottawa’s Drake Batherson made contact with Washington’s Charlie Lindgren in the crease, which impaired Lindgren’s ability to play his position prior to Brady Tkachuk’s goal. The decision was made in accordance with Rule 69.1 which states, in part, that “Goals should be disallowed only if: (1) an attacking player, either by his positioning or by contact, impairs the goalkeeper’s ability to move freely within his crease or defend his goal.”

