Capitals at Rangers

CAPITALS (20-14-6) at RANGERS (26-13-2)
1 p.m. ET; MNMT, NHLN, MSG, SN
Capitals projected lineup
Max Pacioretty -- Dylan Strome -- T.J. Oshie
Aliaksei Protas -- Connor McMichael -- Tom Wilson
Hendrix Lapierre -- Evgeny Kuznetsov -- Anthony Mantha
Beck Malenstyn -- Nic Dowd -- Nicolas Aube-Kubel
Martin Fehervary -- John Carlson
Joel Edmundson -- Trevor van Riemsdyk
Ethan Bear -- Nick Jensen
Darcy Kuemper
Charlie Lindgren
Scratched: Alexander Alexeyev, Matthew Phillips
Injured: Alex Ovechkin (lower body), Sonny Milano (upper body), Rasmus Sandin (upper body)
Rangers projected lineup
Chris Kreider -- Mika Zibanejad -- Will Cuylle
Artemi Panarin -- Vincent Trocheck -- Alexis Lafreniere
Jimmy Vesey -- Barclay Goodrow -- Blake Wheeler
Anton Blidh -- Nick Bonino -- Jonny Brodzinski
Ryan Lindgren -- Adam Fox
K'Andre Miller -- Jacob Trouba
Erik Gustafsson -- Braden Schneider
Igor Shesterkin
Jonathan Quick
Scratched: Zac Jones, Jake Leschyshyn
Injured: Kaapo Kakko (lower body), Filip Chytil (upper body), Tyler Pitlick (lower body)
Status report
Shesterkin is expected to start after Quick made 18 saves in a 3-2 loss at the Capitals on Saturday. ... There is an "outside chance" Ovechkin could return after the forward did not play Saturday, according to Washington coach Spencer Carbery. ... Kuemper is expected to start after Charlie Lindgren made 25 saves Saturday.