Capitals at Rangers

CAPITALS (20-14-6) at RANGERS (26-13-2)

1 p.m. ET; MNMT, NHLN, MSG, SN

Capitals projected lineup

Max Pacioretty -- Dylan Strome -- T.J. Oshie

Aliaksei Protas -- Connor McMichael -- Tom Wilson

Hendrix Lapierre -- Evgeny Kuznetsov -- Anthony Mantha

Beck Malenstyn -- Nic Dowd -- Nicolas Aube-Kubel

Martin Fehervary -- John Carlson

Joel Edmundson -- Trevor van Riemsdyk

Ethan Bear -- Nick Jensen

Darcy Kuemper

Charlie Lindgren

Scratched: Alexander Alexeyev, Matthew Phillips

Injured: Alex Ovechkin (lower body), Sonny Milano (upper body), Rasmus Sandin (upper body)

Rangers projected lineup

Chris Kreider -- Mika Zibanejad -- Will Cuylle

Artemi Panarin -- Vincent Trocheck -- Alexis Lafreniere

Jimmy Vesey -- Barclay Goodrow -- Blake Wheeler

Anton Blidh -- Nick Bonino -- Jonny Brodzinski

Ryan Lindgren -- Adam Fox

K'Andre Miller -- Jacob Trouba

Erik Gustafsson -- Braden Schneider

Igor Shesterkin

Jonathan Quick

Scratched: Zac Jones, Jake Leschyshyn

Injured: Kaapo Kakko (lower body), Filip Chytil (upper body), Tyler Pitlick (lower body)

Status report

Shesterkin is expected to start after Quick made 18 saves in a 3-2 loss at the Capitals on Saturday. ... There is an "outside chance" Ovechkin could return after the forward did not play Saturday, according to Washington coach Spencer Carbery. ... Kuemper is expected to start after Charlie Lindgren made 25 saves Saturday.

