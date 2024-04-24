Zibanejad, Trocheck lift Rangers past Capitals in Game 2 win

New York leads the best-of-7 series 2-0.

Jack Roslovic and K'Andre Miller scored, and Alexis Lafrenière and Erik Gustafsson each had two assists for the Rangers, who are the No. 1 seed in the Metropolitan Division. Igor Shesterkin made 22 saves.

"It's great to see every single person chipped in," Roslovic said. "The goalie made great saves, guys made good blocks, made great plays, [were] hard on the puck. It's everything that New York Rangers hockey needs to be."

Tom Wilson had a goal and an assist, and Dylan Strome scored for the Capitals, who are the second wild card from the East. Charlie Lindgren made 23 saves.

Game 3 is in Washington on Friday.

"I think we make a couple mistakes, a couple bad bounces, and they have skilled players, a lot of skilled players," Capitals forward Alex Ovechkin said. "I thought we played a much better game than the first game (a 4-1 loss in Game 1). We all know we can play against this team. It was mistakes, a bad bounce off the boards, and we just have to stick together. It's not going to be easy for us, and it's not going to be easy for them as well."