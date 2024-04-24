Ovechkin contained again in Capitals' Game 2 loss

NEW YORK -- In a game filled with costly mistakes by the Washington Capitals, the most glaring one put the spotlight, as it often is, on Alex Ovechkin.
With the Capitals on the power play late in the second period, Ovechkin had trouble handling a cross-ice pass from Connor McMichael that bounced off the boards in the neutral zone. Mika Zibanejad then swept in to steal the puck and, eventually, set up K'Andre Miller for a short-handed goal that would prove to be the game-winner in the New York Rangers’ 4-3 victory in Game 2 of the Eastern Conference First Round on Tuesday.
That’s the way the first two games of the best-of-7 series have gone for Ovechkin. The Capitals lost both, sending them back to Washington for Game 3 on Friday desperate for a win and desperate for more from their captain.
“We all know we can play against this team,” Ovechkin said. “It was mistakes, a bad bounce off the boards, and we just have to stick together. It’s not going to be easy for us, and it’s not going to be easy for them as well.”
For the Capitals to make it more difficult on the Rangers, Ovechkin will have to elevate his play. Coach Spencer Carbery made that clear postgame while also professing faith that the 38-year-old left wing will rebound.
“I thought the first two games looks a little bit off,” Carbery said. “He’s struggling. It’s hard. It’s the playoffs on the road, he’s getting a tough matchup. But it’s two games. We’re going back home now. We’ll get an opportunity to be able to control the matchup for him and he can flip it.
“That’s one thing about ‘O.’ He can flip it in one game and now he can all of a sudden be a difference-maker and help us win a game or be a driver in winning us a game on home ice.”