Rangers glad to win ugly against Capitals in Game 2 of Eastern 1st Round

NEW YORK -- The New York Rangers will need to win a lot of games the way they did Tuesday to go on the type of long, hard, bruising, magical, two-month run they confidently believe they can go on in the Stanley Cup Playoffs.
"Yeah, ugly a lot of the time," defenseman Jacob Trouba said.
The Rangers actually had skated to a relatively easy 4-1 win against the Washington Capitals in Game 1 on Sunday. It was kind of pretty at times, at least as pretty as a playoff game can get.
But Game 2 of the Eastern Conference First Round on Tuesday was different, more of what they expect.
They passed that test too. It's significant.
K'Andre Miller's short-handed goal at 16:52 of the second period was the difference in a 4-3 win against the Capitals at Madison Square Garden that gave the Rangers a 2-0 lead in the best-of-7 series heading into two days off before Game 3 at Capital One Arena in Washington on Friday.
"There's some good plays that were made, [Erik Gustafsson] with a couple great passes and obviously [Miller's] goal was impressive,” Trouba said, “but for most of the time it was just kind of a mucky, chip it out, chip it in, break it out, a breakout battle, kind of waiting for a costly turnover and you've got to make the plays that some of the guys made tonight. It was definitely more of a grinding game, more of the playoff feel."
That has to be the takeaway for the Rangers, other than the obvious “W” that extends their series lead and adds another puck in the case they'll bring with them to Washington.
Winning ugly matters in the playoffs. Winning ugly early in the playoffs builds the belief that you can win ugly all the time.
The Rangers have that now. They will need it.
"I expected that tonight, the way it played out, physical, some attitude and directness inside of the game," Rangers coach Peter Laviolette said. "I thought our guys responded pretty well. I thought it was a hard-fought game. I think that's good. Inside of a series and inside of what you hope is an opportunity to move on, you want to make sure you're building the right type of game and getting involved in that type of setting."