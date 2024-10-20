Wilson, Capitals recover to defeat Devils in OT

Scores 2nd goal of game with 1:00 left, Ovechkin gets 1st of season for Washington

Capitals at Devils | Recap

By Mike G. Morreale
@mikemorrealeNHL NHL.com Senior Draft Writer

NEWARK, N.J. -- Tom Wilson scored his second goal of the game with 1:00 remaining in overtime to give the Washington Capitals a 6-5 win against the New Jersey Devils at Prudential Center on Saturday.

Wilson skated down the left wing and scored a on snap shot from the left face-off circle.

Wilson extended his season-opening goal streak to four games (five goals) and had an assist, Dylan Strome had a goal and two assists, and Alex Ovechkin scored his first goal of the season for the Capitals (3-1-0), who won their third in a row. Connor McMichael had a goal and an assist, Trevor van Riemsdyk had two assists, and Logan Thompson made 26 saves.

Ovechkin has 854 goals, 40 shy of the NHL record held by Wayne Gretzky (894).

Nico Hischier had two goals and an assist, Timo Meier had three assists, and Jacob Markstrom made 31 saves for the Devils (5-2-1). Stefan Noesen had two assists.

The Devils tied the game with two goals in the third period. Dawson Mercer pulled them within 5-4 on a wrist shot from the right face-off circle at 3:39, and Dougie Hamilton’s power-play goal on a one-timer from the high slot made it 5-5 at 12:28.

Erik Haula gave New Jersey a 1-0 lead at 4:45 of the first period on a wrist shot from along the left-wing boards.

Wilson responded for Washington 1:15 later to tie it 1-1 at 6:00 on a shot from the left face-off circle past Markstrom's glove.

McMichael gave the Capitals a 2-1 lead at 10:14 on a rebound to the right of the net, and Ovechkin pushed it to 3-1 on a deflection from the slot at 14:18.

Hischier scored twice in 10 seconds in the opening 44 seconds of the second period for a 3-3 tie. His first goal came from the slot off a pass from Noesen at 34 seconds, and his second on a wrist shot from the bottom of the left face-off circle.

Andrew Mangiapane put Washington back in front 4-3 at 9:15 on a shot at the right post before Strome made it 5-3 at 12:33 on a tip-in from the slot.

