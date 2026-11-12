Capitals at Devils projected lineups

CAPITALS (10-6-0) at DEVILS (13-6-0)
7 p.m. ET; MNMT, MSGSN
Capitals projected lineup
Alex Tuch -- Dylan Strome -- Jordan Kyrou
Aliaksei Protas -- Pierre-Luc Dubois -- Tom Wilson
Alex Ovechkin -- Justin Sourdif -- Anthony Beauvillier
Boone Jenner -- Ilya Protas -- Ryan Leonard
Jakob Chychrun -- Matt Roy
Martin Fehervary -- Timothy Liljegren
Cole Hutson -- Jack St. Ivany
Logan Thompson
Charlie Lindgren
Scratched: Ethen Frank, Ivan Miroshnichenko, Justin Holl
Injured: Rasmus Sandin (knee), Vincent Desharnais (appendectomy)
Devils projected lineup
Arseny Gritsyuk -- Jack Hughes -- Jesper Bratt
Timo Meier -- Nico Hischier -- Luke Evangelista
Stefan Noesen -- Evan Rodrigues -- Connor Brown
Jesper Boqvist -- Cody Glass -- Lenni Hameenaho
Jonas Seigenthaler -- Luke Hughes
Declan Chisholm -- Dougie Hamilton
Brenden Dillon -- Vladislav Kolyachonok
Connor Hellebuyc
Jake Allen
Scratched: Amadeus Lombardi
Injured: Anthony Mantha (throat), Brett Pesce (ill), Johnathan Kovacevic (lower body)
Status report
The Capitals did not have a morning skate. ... The Devils placed Mantha, a forward, on long-term injured reserve, retroactive to Nov. 7, loaned forward Riley Tufte to Utica of the American Hockey League, and recalled forwards Hameenaho and Noesen from Utica. ... Pesce, a defenseman, is day to day. ... Kovacevic, a defenseman, is having imaging done today and there is no timetable for his return. ... Kolyachonok was recalled from Utica on Thursday and will play. ... Lombardi, a forward, will be a healthy scratch.