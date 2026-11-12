Capitals at Devils projected lineups

CAPITALS (10-6-0) at DEVILS (13-6-0)

7 p.m. ET; MNMT, MSGSN

Capitals projected lineup

Alex Tuch -- Dylan Strome -- Jordan Kyrou

Aliaksei Protas -- Pierre-Luc Dubois -- Tom Wilson

Alex Ovechkin -- Justin Sourdif -- Anthony Beauvillier

Boone Jenner -- Ilya Protas -- Ryan Leonard

Jakob Chychrun -- Matt Roy

Martin Fehervary -- Timothy Liljegren

Cole Hutson -- Jack St. Ivany

Logan Thompson

Charlie Lindgren

Scratched: Ethen Frank, Ivan Miroshnichenko, Justin Holl

Injured: Rasmus Sandin (knee), Vincent Desharnais (appendectomy)

Devils projected lineup

Arseny Gritsyuk -- Jack Hughes -- Jesper Bratt

Timo Meier -- Nico Hischier -- Luke Evangelista

Stefan Noesen -- Evan Rodrigues -- Connor Brown

Jesper Boqvist -- Cody Glass -- Lenni Hameenaho

Jonas Seigenthaler -- Luke Hughes

Declan Chisholm -- Dougie Hamilton

Brenden Dillon -- Vladislav Kolyachonok

Connor Hellebuyc

Jake Allen

Scratched: Amadeus Lombardi

Injured: Anthony Mantha (throat), Brett Pesce (ill), Johnathan Kovacevic (lower body)

Status report

The Capitals did not have a morning skate. ... The Devils placed Mantha, a forward, on long-term injured reserve, retroactive to Nov. 7, loaned forward Riley Tufte to Utica of the American Hockey League, and recalled forwards Hameenaho and Noesen from Utica. ... Pesce, a defenseman, is day to day. ... Kovacevic, a defenseman, is having imaging done today and there is no timetable for his return. ... Kolyachonok was recalled from Utica on Thursday and will play. ... Lombardi, a forward, will be a healthy scratch.