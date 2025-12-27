Capitals at Devils projected lineups

CAPITALS (19-13-5) at DEVILS (20-16-1)
7 p.m. ET; MNMT, MSGSN2
Capitals projected lineup
Connor McMichael -- Justin Sourdif -- Alex Ovechkin
Aliaksei Protas -- Dylan Strome -- Tom Wilson
Ryan Leonard -- Nic Dowd -- Ethen Frank
Brandon Duhaime -- Hendrix Lapierre -- Anthony Beauvillier
Martin Fehervary -- John Carlson
Jakob Chychrun -- Matt Roy
Rasmus Sandin -- Trevor van Riemsdyk
Logan Thompson
Charlie Lindgren
Scratched: Dylan McIlrath, Declan Chisholm, Sonny Milano
Injured: Pierre-Luc Dubois (lower body)
Devils projected lineup
Timo Meier -- Nico Hischier -- Dawson Mercer
Ondrej Palat -- Jack Hughes -- Jesper Bratt
Arseny Gritsyuk -- Cody Glass -- Connor Brown
Paul Cotter -- Luke Glendening -- Stefan Noesen
Jonas Siegenthaler -- Dougie Hamilton
Luke Hughes -- Brett Pesce
Brenden Dillon -- Colton White
Jake Allen
Jacob Markstrom
Scratched: Dennis Cholowski, Juho Lammikko, Angus Crookshank
Injured: Zack MacEwen (lower body), Jonathan Kovacevic (knee), Evgenii Dadonov (wrist), Simon Nemec (lower body)
Status report
Wilson (illness) and Sandin (upper body) each could return after missing a 7-3 loss to the New York Rangers on Tuesday. ... The Devils will dress the same 18 skaters they used in a 2-1 loss at the New York Islanders on Tuesday.