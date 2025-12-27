Capitals at Devils projected lineups

By NHL.com
@NHLMedia

CAPITALS (19-13-5) at DEVILS (20-16-1)

7 p.m. ET; MNMT, MSGSN2

Capitals projected lineup

Connor McMichael -- Justin Sourdif -- Alex Ovechkin

Aliaksei Protas -- Dylan Strome -- Tom Wilson

Ryan Leonard -- Nic Dowd -- Ethen Frank

Brandon Duhaime -- Hendrix Lapierre -- Anthony Beauvillier

Martin Fehervary -- John Carlson

Jakob Chychrun -- Matt Roy

Rasmus Sandin -- Trevor van Riemsdyk

Logan Thompson

Charlie Lindgren

Scratched: Dylan McIlrath, Declan Chisholm, Sonny Milano

Injured: Pierre-Luc Dubois (lower body)

Devils projected lineup

Timo Meier -- Nico Hischier -- Dawson Mercer

Ondrej Palat -- Jack Hughes -- Jesper Bratt

Arseny Gritsyuk -- Cody Glass -- Connor Brown

Paul Cotter -- Luke Glendening -- Stefan Noesen

Jonas Siegenthaler -- Dougie Hamilton

Luke Hughes -- Brett Pesce

Brenden Dillon -- Colton White

Jake Allen

Jacob Markstrom

Scratched: Dennis Cholowski, Juho Lammikko, Angus Crookshank

Injured: Zack MacEwen (lower body), Jonathan Kovacevic (knee), Evgenii Dadonov (wrist), Simon Nemec (lower body)

Status report

Wilson (illness) and Sandin (upper body) each could return after missing a 7-3 loss to the New York Rangers on Tuesday. ... The Devils will dress the same 18 skaters they used in a 2-1 loss at the New York Islanders on Tuesday.

