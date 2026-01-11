Capitals at Predators projected lineups

CAPITALS (23-16-6) at PREDATORS (20-20-4)

7 p.m. ET; FDSNSO, MNMT, SNE (JIP), SN360

Capitals projected lineup

Aliaksei Protas -- Dylan Strome -- Alex Ovechkin

Connor McMichael -- Justin Sourdif -- Ryan Leonard

Brandon Duhaime -- Nic Dowd -- Anthony Beauvillier

Ethen Frank -- Hendrix Lapierre -- Brett Leason

Martin Fehervary -- John Carlson

Jakob Chychrun -- Matt Roy

Rasmus Sandin -- Declan Chisholm

Logan Thompson

Charlie Lindgren

Scratched: Trevor van Riemsdyk, Dylan McIlrath, Sonny Milano

Injured: Tom Wilson (lower body), Pierre-Luc Dubois (lower body)

Predators projected lineup

Filip Forsberg -- Ryan O’Reilly -- Steven Stamkos

Michael Bunting -- Erik Haula -- Luke Evangelista

Reid Schaefer -- Michael McCarron -- Cole Smith

Tyson Jost -- Fedor Svechkov -- Matthew Wood

Roman Josi -- Nick Perbix

Brady Skjei -- Adam Wilsby

Nicolas Hague -- Nick Blankenburg

Justus Annunen

Juuse Saros

Scratched: Justin Barron

Injured: Jonathan Marchessault (lower body), Ozzy Wiesblatt (upper body)

Status report

Capitals coach Spencer Carbery said they are working through some potential lineup changes. … Wilson, a forward, participated in the morning skate in a noncontact jersey and is not expected to play. … Dubois, a center, also participated in the morning skate; he had abdominal and adductor muscle surgery on Nov. 7 with an expected recovery of 3-4 months. … The Predators did not hold a morning skate. Annunen is expected to start after Saros made 18 saves in a 3-0 loss to the Chicago Blackhawks on Saturday.