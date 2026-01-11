Capitals at Predators projected lineups

lineups-FY25-2568x1444
By NHL.com
@NHLMedia

CAPITALS (23-16-6) at PREDATORS (20-20-4)

7 p.m. ET; FDSNSO, MNMT, SNE (JIP), SN360

Capitals projected lineup

Aliaksei Protas -- Dylan Strome -- Alex Ovechkin

Connor McMichael -- Justin Sourdif -- Ryan Leonard

Brandon Duhaime -- Nic Dowd -- Anthony Beauvillier

Ethen Frank -- Hendrix Lapierre -- Brett Leason

Martin Fehervary -- John Carlson

Jakob Chychrun -- Matt Roy

Rasmus Sandin -- Declan Chisholm

Logan Thompson

Charlie Lindgren

Scratched: Trevor van Riemsdyk, Dylan McIlrath, Sonny Milano

Injured: Tom Wilson (lower body), Pierre-Luc Dubois (lower body)

Predators projected lineup

Filip Forsberg -- Ryan O’Reilly -- Steven Stamkos

Michael Bunting -- Erik Haula -- Luke Evangelista

Reid Schaefer -- Michael McCarron -- Cole Smith

Tyson Jost -- Fedor Svechkov -- Matthew Wood

Roman Josi -- Nick Perbix

Brady Skjei -- Adam Wilsby

Nicolas Hague -- Nick Blankenburg

Justus Annunen

Juuse Saros

Scratched: Justin Barron

Injured: Jonathan Marchessault (lower body), Ozzy Wiesblatt (upper body)

Status report

Capitals coach Spencer Carbery said they are working through some potential lineup changes. … Wilson, a forward, participated in the morning skate in a noncontact jersey and is not expected to play. … Dubois, a center, also participated in the morning skate; he had abdominal and adductor muscle surgery on Nov. 7 with an expected recovery of 3-4 months. … The Predators did not hold a morning skate. Annunen is expected to start after Saros made 18 saves in a 3-0 loss to the Chicago Blackhawks on Saturday.

Latest News

NHL Status Report: Geekie questionable for Bruins against Penguins

Projected lineups, starting goalies for today

McDavid extends point streak to 18 for Oilers, ‘very motivated to be the best player’

NHL On Tap: Celebrini, Sharks host Golden Knights, look to extend streaks

NHL Fantasy picks, props, futures with EDGE stats

McDavid extends point streak to 18 games, but Kings edge Oilers in shootout

Marner has 2 points, Golden Knights defeat Blues

Draisaitl honored by Oilers for 1,000 point mark, family dog attends

Holmstrom propels Islanders to OT win against Wild

Nylander's return helps Maple Leafs continue rising in playoff race

Commesso makes 36 saves for 1st NHL win, Blackhawks blank Predators

Woll, Nylander help Maple Leafs shut out Canucks, run point streak to 9

Gibson, DeBrincat power Red Wings past Canadiens

Quinn scores twice, Sabres hold off Ducks for 3rd straight victory

Kucherov gets 4 points, Lightning defeat Flyers for 9th straight win

Forsling, Verhaeghe each has 2 points, Panthers edge Senators

Hurricanes rally in 3rd period, defeat Kraken for 4th straight win

Miner, Avalanche shut out Blue Jackets, extend home point streak to 21