Capitals at Predators projected lineups

CAPITALS (23-16-6) at PREDATORS (20-20-4)
7 p.m. ET; FDSNSO, MNMT, SNE (JIP), SN360
Capitals projected lineup
Aliaksei Protas -- Dylan Strome -- Alex Ovechkin
Connor McMichael -- Justin Sourdif -- Ryan Leonard
Brandon Duhaime -- Nic Dowd -- Anthony Beauvillier
Ethen Frank -- Hendrix Lapierre -- Brett Leason
Martin Fehervary -- John Carlson
Jakob Chychrun -- Matt Roy
Rasmus Sandin -- Declan Chisholm
Logan Thompson
Charlie Lindgren
Scratched: Trevor van Riemsdyk, Dylan McIlrath, Sonny Milano
Injured: Tom Wilson (lower body), Pierre-Luc Dubois (lower body)
Predators projected lineup
Filip Forsberg -- Ryan O’Reilly -- Steven Stamkos
Michael Bunting -- Erik Haula -- Luke Evangelista
Reid Schaefer -- Michael McCarron -- Cole Smith
Tyson Jost -- Fedor Svechkov -- Matthew Wood
Roman Josi -- Nick Perbix
Brady Skjei -- Adam Wilsby
Nicolas Hague -- Nick Blankenburg
Justus Annunen
Juuse Saros
Scratched: Justin Barron
Injured: Jonathan Marchessault (lower body), Ozzy Wiesblatt (upper body)
Status report
Capitals coach Spencer Carbery said they are working through some potential lineup changes. … Wilson, a forward, participated in the morning skate in a noncontact jersey and is not expected to play. … Dubois, a center, also participated in the morning skate; he had abdominal and adductor muscle surgery on Nov. 7 with an expected recovery of 3-4 months. … The Predators did not hold a morning skate. Annunen is expected to start after Saros made 18 saves in a 3-0 loss to the Chicago Blackhawks on Saturday.