Capitals at Predators projected lineups

lineups-FY25-2568x1444
By NHL.com
@NHLdotcom

CAPITALS (27-10-5) at PREDATORS (13-21-7)

8 p.m. ET; FDSNSO, MNMT

Capitals projected lineup

Alex Ovechkin -- Dylan Strome -- Aliaksei Protas

Connor McMichael -- Pierre-Luc Dubois -- Tom Wilson

Ethen Frank -- Lars Eller -- Taylor Raddysh

Brandon Duhaime -- Nic Dowd -- Andrew Mangiapane

Rasmus Sandin -- John Carlson

Martin Fehervary -- Matt Roy

Jakob Chychrun -- Trevor van Riemsdyk

Logan Thompson

Hunter Shepard

Charlie Lindgren

Scratched: Dylan McIlrath, Alexander Alexeyev, Jakub Vrana

Injured: Sonny Milano (upper body), Charlie Lindgren (upper body)

Predators projected lineup

Filip Forsberg -- Steven Stamkos -- Jonathan Marchessault

Gustav Nyquist -- Ryan O'Reilly -- Vinnie Hinostroza

Tommy Novak -- Fedor Svechkov -- Zachary L’Heureux

Mark Jankowski -- Michael McCarron -- Colton Sissons

Roman Josi -- Justin Barron

Brady Skjei -- Nick Blankenburg

Spencer Stastney -- Luke Schenn

Juuse Saros

Justus Annunen

Scratched: Kieffer Bellows

Injured: Cole Smith (lower body), Jeremy Lauzon (lower body), Adam Wilsby (upper body), Luke Evangelista (lower body)

Status report

Lindgren, a goalie, was placed on injured reserve Saturday after leaving in the second period of a 3-2 shootout loss to the Montreal Canadiens on Friday. ... Shepard was recalled from Hershey of the American Hockey League and will back up Thompson. ... Stamkos participated in the Predators morning skate Saturday and will be a game-time decision after leaving in the second period of a 5-2 loss at the Winnipeg Jets on Tuesday with an undisclosed injury; Nashville coach Andrew Brunette said Stamkos was "trending" to play Saturday. ... L’Heureux will return to the lineup following a three-game suspension for slew-footing Minnesota Wild defenseman Jared Spurgeon during a 5-3 loss Dec. 31.

Latest News

Projected lineups, starting goalies for today

NHL Buzz: Guenther out indefinitely for Utah

Calgary Flames Quarter-Century Teams unveiled

Fantasy picks, props with EDGE stats for today

CHL notebook: Maple Leafs prospect Cowan enjoying having Matthews as tutor

NHL Morning Skate for Jan. 11

Hayton's late goal lifts Utah Hockey Club past Sharks

Kempe lifts Kings past Jets in OT for 5th victory in row

NHL On Tap: Matthews, Maple Leafs welcome Canucks, future 4 Nations teammates Hughes, Miller

Morrissey continuing to thrive for Jets this season

Trophy Tracker: Makar of Avalanche choice for Norris as best defenseman

Kane, Red Wings defeat Blackhawks for 6th win in row

Canadiens edge Capitals in OT for 9th win in 11 games

Tokarski makes 14 saves, Hurricanes shut out Canucks

THE GR8 CHASE: Ovechkin 23 goals from breaking Gretzky's NHL record  

McDavid has number retired by Erie Otters of OHL

Jets celebrate Hellebuyck’s 300th career win

Fantasy hockey top 200 player rankings