Capitals at Predators projected lineups

CAPITALS (27-10-5) at PREDATORS (13-21-7)
8 p.m. ET; FDSNSO, MNMT
Capitals projected lineup
Alex Ovechkin -- Dylan Strome -- Aliaksei Protas
Connor McMichael -- Pierre-Luc Dubois -- Tom Wilson
Ethen Frank -- Lars Eller -- Taylor Raddysh
Brandon Duhaime -- Nic Dowd -- Andrew Mangiapane
Rasmus Sandin -- John Carlson
Martin Fehervary -- Matt Roy
Jakob Chychrun -- Trevor van Riemsdyk
Logan Thompson
Hunter Shepard
Charlie Lindgren
Scratched: Dylan McIlrath, Alexander Alexeyev, Jakub Vrana
Injured: Sonny Milano (upper body), Charlie Lindgren (upper body)
Predators projected lineup
Filip Forsberg -- Steven Stamkos -- Jonathan Marchessault
Gustav Nyquist -- Ryan O'Reilly -- Vinnie Hinostroza
Tommy Novak -- Fedor Svechkov -- Zachary L’Heureux
Mark Jankowski -- Michael McCarron -- Colton Sissons
Roman Josi -- Justin Barron
Brady Skjei -- Nick Blankenburg
Spencer Stastney -- Luke Schenn
Juuse Saros
Justus Annunen
Scratched: Kieffer Bellows
Injured: Cole Smith (lower body), Jeremy Lauzon (lower body), Adam Wilsby (upper body), Luke Evangelista (lower body)
Status report
Lindgren, a goalie, was placed on injured reserve Saturday after leaving in the second period of a 3-2 shootout loss to the Montreal Canadiens on Friday. ... Shepard was recalled from Hershey of the American Hockey League and will back up Thompson. ... Stamkos participated in the Predators morning skate Saturday and will be a game-time decision after leaving in the second period of a 5-2 loss at the Winnipeg Jets on Tuesday with an undisclosed injury; Nashville coach Andrew Brunette said Stamkos was "trending" to play Saturday. ... L’Heureux will return to the lineup following a three-game suspension for slew-footing Minnesota Wild defenseman Jared Spurgeon during a 5-3 loss Dec. 31.