Capitals at Predators projected lineups

CAPITALS (27-10-5) at PREDATORS (13-21-7)

8 p.m. ET; FDSNSO, MNMT

Capitals projected lineup

Alex Ovechkin -- Dylan Strome -- Aliaksei Protas

Connor McMichael -- Pierre-Luc Dubois -- Tom Wilson

Ethen Frank -- Lars Eller -- Taylor Raddysh

Brandon Duhaime -- Nic Dowd -- Andrew Mangiapane

Rasmus Sandin -- John Carlson

Martin Fehervary -- Matt Roy

Jakob Chychrun -- Trevor van Riemsdyk

Logan Thompson

Hunter Shepard

Charlie Lindgren

Scratched: Dylan McIlrath, Alexander Alexeyev, Jakub Vrana

Injured: Sonny Milano (upper body), Charlie Lindgren (upper body)

Predators projected lineup

Filip Forsberg -- Steven Stamkos -- Jonathan Marchessault

Gustav Nyquist -- Ryan O'Reilly -- Vinnie Hinostroza

Tommy Novak -- Fedor Svechkov -- Zachary L’Heureux

Mark Jankowski -- Michael McCarron -- Colton Sissons

Roman Josi -- Justin Barron

Brady Skjei -- Nick Blankenburg

Spencer Stastney -- Luke Schenn

Juuse Saros

Justus Annunen

Scratched: Kieffer Bellows

Injured: Cole Smith (lower body), Jeremy Lauzon (lower body), Adam Wilsby (upper body), Luke Evangelista (lower body)

Status report

Lindgren, a goalie, was placed on injured reserve Saturday after leaving in the second period of a 3-2 shootout loss to the Montreal Canadiens on Friday. ... Shepard was recalled from Hershey of the American Hockey League and will back up Thompson. ... Stamkos participated in the Predators morning skate Saturday and will be a game-time decision after leaving in the second period of a 5-2 loss at the Winnipeg Jets on Tuesday with an undisclosed injury; Nashville coach Andrew Brunette said Stamkos was "trending" to play Saturday. ... L’Heureux will return to the lineup following a three-game suspension for slew-footing Minnesota Wild defenseman Jared Spurgeon during a 5-3 loss Dec. 31.