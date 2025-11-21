Ovechkin moves into top 10 in points in Capitals win against Canadiens

Frank had two goals and two assists, and Sonny Milano scored twice for Washington (11-8-0), which has won three straight and has points in four straight games (3-0-1). Charlie Lindgren made 23 saves.

“I’m happy for ‘Frankie’ and Sonny to take this opportunity to show that it doesn’t matter what’s going to happen, we can fill [in for] those guys if we get injuries,” Ovechkin said. “I’m happy for them, they are working hard and a big part of the success tonight.”

Brendan Gallagher and Mike Matheson each had a power-play goal and an assist for Montreal (10-7-3), which has lost five straight (0-4-1).

“I think it’s a fine line between where our game was a month ago to where it is now, but there’s work to be done,” Gallagher said.

Sam Montembeault allowed three goals on 10 shots and was replaced after Frank scored his second goal in a span of 1:38 at 3:38 of the second. Jakub Dobes made 21 saves in relief.

Ovechkin put the Capitals up 1-0 with a power-play goal at 1:00 of the first period. The Washington captain got his 905th goal with a wrist shot past Montembeault stick side two seconds after Strome drew the puck back to him off a face-off in the right circle.

“There were just so many emotions going through my mind,” Strome said. “First of all you want to make sure everyone’s OK. It’s a pretty scary thing. At the time of the first period, I kind of thought I was going to make it home in time, maybe. Obviously that didn’t happen but I just tried to focus on hockey and the guys were right there with me, and they kind of knew a little bit before the game what was going on. So I found out after warmups that she was at the hospital.”

Gallagher tied it 1-1 on a power play at 15:47 with his first goal since April 8. Initially waved off, a video review determined the puck had crossed the goal line before it was cleared by Capitals defenseman Matt Roy.

Frank made it 2-1 on a power play at 2:00 of the second period when he took Ovechkin’s pass from the right side at the top of the slot and fired a wrist shot past Montembeault glove side.

Frank pushed it to 3-1 at 3:38. He drove the left side to get to a flip pass from Aliaksei Protas and scored on a wrist shot from the left face-off circle that beat Montembeault five-hole.