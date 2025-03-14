Byfield scores in 5th straight, Kings shut out Capitals

Kuemper makes 21 saves for Los Angeles, which has won 4 in row

WSH@LAK: Byfield increases Kings' lead in 3rd period

By Dan Greenspan
NHL.com Independent Correspondent

LOS ANGELES -- Quinton Byfield scored for the fifth straight game, and Darcy Kuemper made 21 saves for his third shutout of the season in the Los Angeles Kings’ 3-0 win against the Washington Capitals at Crypto.com Arena on Thursday.

Kevin Fiala had a goal and an assist for the Kings (35-20-9), who have won four straight after losing their previous five (0-3-2).

Charlie Lindgren made 24 saves for the Capitals (43-15-8), who had their five-game winning streak end. Alex Ovechkin did not have a shot on goal in 18:37 of ice time, including 8:41 on the power play.

Warren Foegele put Los Angeles up 1-0 at 13:08 of the first period, batting in his own rebound near the right post after the puck popped out during a scramble along the end boards.

Fiala made it 2-0 at 1:05 of the third period with a one-timer from the right circle off a pass from Anze Kopitar on the power play.

Byfield scored 47 seconds later to push the lead to 3-0. Vladislav Gavrikov kept in Connor McMichael's clearing pass at the blue line, allowing Fiala to skate in on a 2-on-1 and pass to Byfield for a one-timer from the right hash marks.

