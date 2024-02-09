Lomberg breaks tie late in 3rd, Panthers hand Capitals 6th straight loss

Matthew Tkachuk had a goal and two assists for the Panthers (32-15-4), who have won five of their past six games. Sergei Bobrovsky made 21 saves in winning his third consecutive start.

“It was good for our line. The big boys have been doing most of the scoring all season long,’’ said Lomberg. “To score for our team, it’s a great thing. … The most important thing is the two points, but it is great to contribute.”

Alex Ovechkin and Anthony Mantha scored for the Capitals (22-20-7), who are 0-5-1 on their skid. Darcy Kuemper made 37 saves.

“We have to find a way to dig in and find a way to sustain it,’’ said Washington coach Spencer Carbery, whose team led 1-0 and 2-1. “We have to find a way to have more consistency over 60 minutes.”

Lomberg scored with 5:32 remaining in the third period to give the Panthers the lead for the first time at 3-2.

Defenseman Dmitry Kulikov controlled the puck along the back wall then sent a pass to Lomberg in the slot. The Florida forward one-timed the pass for hist first goal since Nov. 14 at the San Jose Sharks.

“Beautiful pass,’’ Lomberg said. “Right on the tape.’’