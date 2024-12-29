Capitals at Red Wings projected lineups

By NHL.com
@NHLdotcom

CAPITALS (24-9-2) at RED WINGS (13-18-4)

5 p.m. ET; FDSNDET, MNMT, SN360

Capitals projected lineup

Aliaksei Protas -- Dylan Strome -- Alex Ovechkin

Connor McMichael -- Pierre-Luc Dubois -- Tom Wilson

Andrew Mangiapane -- Hendrix Lapierre -- Jakub Vrana

Brandon Duhaime -- Nic Dowd -- Taylor Raddysh

Rasmus Sandin -- John Carlson

Martin Fehervary -- Matt Roy

Jakob Chychrun -- Trevor van Riemsdyk

Charlie Lindgren

Logan Thompson

Scratched: Alexander Alexeyev, Dylan McIlrath, Ivan Miroshnichenko

Injured: Lars Eller (illness)

Red Wings projected lineup

Joe Veleno -- Dylan Larkin -- Lucas Raymond

Patrick Kane -- Andrew Copp -- Alex DeBrincat

Vladimir Tarasenko -- J.T. Compher -- Jonatan Berggren

Michael Rasmussen -- Marco Kasper -- Christian Fischer

Ben Chiarot -- Moritz Seider

Simon Edvinsson -- Jeff Petry

Erik Gustafsson -- Justin Holl

Alex Lyon

Cam Talbot

Scratched: Tyler Motte, Albert Johansson

Injured: None

Status report

Neither team held a morning skate. … Red Wings coach Todd McLellan said Saturday that Veleno will move up to the first line after impressing him when he played with Larkin and Raymond in the third period of a 5-2 loss to the Toronto Maple Leafs on Friday.

