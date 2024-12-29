Capitals at Red Wings projected lineups

CAPITALS (24-9-2) at RED WINGS (13-18-4)
5 p.m. ET; FDSNDET, MNMT, SN360
5 p.m. ET; FDSNDET, MNMT, SN360
Capitals projected lineup
Aliaksei Protas -- Dylan Strome -- Alex Ovechkin
Connor McMichael -- Pierre-Luc Dubois -- Tom Wilson
Andrew Mangiapane -- Hendrix Lapierre -- Jakub Vrana
Brandon Duhaime -- Nic Dowd -- Taylor Raddysh
Rasmus Sandin -- John Carlson
Martin Fehervary -- Matt Roy
Jakob Chychrun -- Trevor van Riemsdyk
Charlie Lindgren
Logan Thompson
Scratched: Alexander Alexeyev, Dylan McIlrath, Ivan Miroshnichenko
Injured: Lars Eller (illness)
Red Wings projected lineup
Joe Veleno -- Dylan Larkin -- Lucas Raymond
Patrick Kane -- Andrew Copp -- Alex DeBrincat
Vladimir Tarasenko -- J.T. Compher -- Jonatan Berggren
Michael Rasmussen -- Marco Kasper -- Christian Fischer
Ben Chiarot -- Moritz Seider
Simon Edvinsson -- Jeff Petry
Erik Gustafsson -- Justin Holl
Alex Lyon
Cam Talbot
Scratched: Tyler Motte, Albert Johansson
Injured: None
Status report
Neither team held a morning skate. … Red Wings coach Todd McLellan said Saturday that Veleno will move up to the first line after impressing him when he played with Larkin and Raymond in the third period of a 5-2 loss to the Toronto Maple Leafs on Friday.