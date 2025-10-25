Ovechkin scores No. 899, Capitals defeat Blue Jackets

Ovechkin scored at 1:36 of the third period to make it 2-0. He can become the first player to reach 900 goals when the Capitals host the Ottawa Senators on Saturday.

Ovechkin added an assist, John Carlson and Connor McMichael each had a goal and an assist, and Logan Thomson made 34 saves and also had an assist for the Capitals (6-2-0), who have won six of their past seven.

Denton Mateychuk scored, and Jet Greaves made 25 saves for the Blue Jackets (3-4-0), who had won two in a row.

Carlson made it 1-0 with a slap shot from the point at 18:19 of the second period. The puck deflected off the stick of Columbus defenseman Zach Werenski with Washington forward Tom Wilson jumping to avoid being struck but providing a screen on Greaves.

The goal came on the second of two shots the Capitals had in the period. The first came at 4:13.

Ovechkin extended the lead to 2-0 with a shot from just above the right circle after Dylan Strome won a face-off.

Justin Sourdif then pushed it to 3-0 on a breakaway at 2:40, going glove side for his first goal of the season.

Mateychuk cut it to 3-1 at 10:20, scoring in front off a pass from below the goal line by Sean Monahan. It was Mateychuk’s second goal in two games.

At 10:59, Blue Jackets forward Dmitri Voronkov had a goal disallowed for kicking the puck into the net.

Wilson scored for a 4-1 lead at 15:39, and McMichael made it 5-1 at 16:37. Each goal came during a five-minute power play after Columbus forward Mathieu Olivier was assessed a major penalty for elbowing Washington defenseman Declan Chisholm at 12:35.