Capitals at Blue Jackets projected lineups

CAPITALS (42-30-9) at BLUE JACKETS (40-29-12)

7 p.m. ET; MNMT, ESPN, SN360

Capitals projected lineup

Alex Ovechkin -- Dylan Strome -- Anthony Beauvillier

Aliaksei Protas -- Ilya Protas -- Tom Wilson

Connor McMichael -- Justin Sourdif -- Ryan Leonard

Brandon Duhaime -- Hendrix Lapierre -- Ivan Miroshnichenko

Martin Fehervary -- Dylan McIlrath

Jakub Chychrun -- Trevor van Riemsdyk

Cole Hutson -- Matt Roy

Clay Stevenson

Logan Thompson

Scratched: Ethen Frank, David Kampf, Declan Chisholm, David Kampf, Timothy Liljegren

Injured: Pierre-Luc Dubois (upper body), Rasmus Sandin (lower body), Charlie Lindgren (upper body)

Blue Jackets projected lineup

Isac Lundestrom -- Adam Fantilli -- Kirill Marchenko

Danton Heinen -- Charlie Coyle -- Cole Sillinger

Mason Marchment -- Boone Jenner -- Conor Garland

Kent Johnson -- Sean Monahan -- Miles Wood

Zach Werenski -- Dante Fabbro

Ivan Provorov -- Denton Mateychuk

Jake Christiansen -- Erik Gudbranson

Jet Greaves

Elvis Merzlikins

Scratched: Egor Zamula, Luca Del Bel Belluz, Zach Aston-Reese

Injured: Damon Severson (shoulder surgery), Dmitri Voronkov (hand), Mathieu Olivier (hand)

Status report

Ovechkin will play a complete 82-game schedule for the first time since 2017-18 and fifth time in his 21-year NHL career. ... McIlrath enters the lineup in place of Liljegren, a defenseman. … Christiansen will replace Zamula, a defenseman.