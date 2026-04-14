Capitals at Blue Jackets projected lineups

CAPITALS (42-30-9) at BLUE JACKETS (40-29-12)
7 p.m. ET; MNMT, ESPN, SN360
Capitals projected lineup
Alex Ovechkin -- Dylan Strome -- Anthony Beauvillier
Aliaksei Protas -- Ilya Protas -- Tom Wilson
Connor McMichael -- Justin Sourdif -- Ryan Leonard
Brandon Duhaime -- Hendrix Lapierre -- Ivan Miroshnichenko
Martin Fehervary -- Dylan McIlrath
Jakub Chychrun -- Trevor van Riemsdyk
Cole Hutson -- Matt Roy
Clay Stevenson
Logan Thompson
Scratched: Ethen Frank, David Kampf, Declan Chisholm, David Kampf, Timothy Liljegren
Injured: Pierre-Luc Dubois (upper body), Rasmus Sandin (lower body), Charlie Lindgren (upper body)
Blue Jackets projected lineup
Isac Lundestrom -- Adam Fantilli -- Kirill Marchenko
Danton Heinen -- Charlie Coyle -- Cole Sillinger
Mason Marchment -- Boone Jenner -- Conor Garland
Kent Johnson -- Sean Monahan -- Miles Wood
Zach Werenski -- Dante Fabbro
Ivan Provorov -- Denton Mateychuk
Jake Christiansen -- Erik Gudbranson
Jet Greaves
Elvis Merzlikins
Scratched: Egor Zamula, Luca Del Bel Belluz, Zach Aston-Reese
Injured: Damon Severson (shoulder surgery), Dmitri Voronkov (hand), Mathieu Olivier (hand)
Status report
Ovechkin will play a complete 82-game schedule for the first time since 2017-18 and fifth time in his 21-year NHL career. ... McIlrath enters the lineup in place of Liljegren, a defenseman. … Christiansen will replace Zamula, a defenseman.