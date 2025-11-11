Capitals at Hurricanes projected lineups

CAPITALS (7-7-1) at HURRICANES (11-4-0)
7 p.m. ET; FDSNSO, MNMT, SNP, SNO, SNE
Capitals projected lineup
Alex Ovechkin -- Dylan Strome -- Anthony Beauvillier
Aliaksei Protas -- Connor McMichael -- Tom Wilson
Ethen Frank -- Hendrix Lapierre -- Ryan Leonard
Brandon Duhaime -- Nic Dowd -- Justin Sourdif
Martin Fehervary -- John Carlson
Jakob Chychrun -- Matt Roy
Rasmus Sandin -- Declan Chisholm
Logan Thompson
Charlie Lindgren
Scratched: Sonny Milano, Dylan McIlrath, Trevor van Riemsdyk
Injured: Pierre-Luc Dubois (lower body)
Hurricanes projected lineup
Andrei Svechnikov -- Sebastian Aho -- Seth Jarvis
Nikolaj Ehlers -- Logan Stankoven -- Jackson Blake
William Carrier -- Jordan Staal -- Jordan Martinook
Taylor Hall -- Jesperi Kotkaniemi -- Eric Robinson
K’Andre Miller -- Sean Walker
Alexander Nikishin -- Shayne Gostisbehere
Mike Reilly -- Joel Nystrom
Frederik Andersen
Pyotr Kochetkov
Scratched: Mark Jankowski, Brandon Bussi, Gavin Bayreuther
Injured: Jalen Chatfield (undisclosed), Jaccob Slavin (lower body), Charles-Alexis Legault (hand)
Status report
Legault, a defenseman, is expected to miss 3-4 months for the Hurricanes after having surgery on his right hand Tuesday. The defenseman, who was placed on injured reserve, had his hand cut in a 5-4 win against the Toronto Maple Leafs on Sunday. … Gostisbehere will return after missing six games with a lower-body injury. … Chisholm, a healthy scratch for three straight games, is expected to play.