Capitals at Hurricanes projected lineups

CAPITALS (7-7-1) at HURRICANES (11-4-0)

7 p.m. ET; FDSNSO, MNMT, SNP, SNO, SNE

Capitals projected lineup

Alex Ovechkin -- Dylan Strome -- Anthony Beauvillier

Aliaksei Protas -- Connor McMichael -- Tom Wilson

Ethen Frank -- Hendrix Lapierre -- Ryan Leonard

Brandon Duhaime -- Nic Dowd -- Justin Sourdif

Martin Fehervary -- John Carlson

Jakob Chychrun -- Matt Roy

Rasmus Sandin -- Declan Chisholm

Logan Thompson

Charlie Lindgren

Scratched: Sonny Milano, Dylan McIlrath, Trevor van Riemsdyk

Injured: Pierre-Luc Dubois (lower body)

Hurricanes projected lineup

Andrei Svechnikov -- Sebastian Aho -- Seth Jarvis

Nikolaj Ehlers -- Logan Stankoven -- Jackson Blake

William Carrier -- Jordan Staal -- Jordan Martinook

Taylor Hall -- Jesperi Kotkaniemi -- Eric Robinson

K’Andre Miller -- Sean Walker

Alexander Nikishin -- Shayne Gostisbehere

Mike Reilly -- Joel Nystrom

Frederik Andersen

Pyotr Kochetkov

Scratched: Mark Jankowski, Brandon Bussi, Gavin Bayreuther

Injured: Jalen Chatfield (undisclosed), Jaccob Slavin (lower body), Charles-Alexis Legault (hand)

Status report

Legault, a defenseman, is expected to miss 3-4 months for the Hurricanes after having surgery on his right hand Tuesday. The defenseman, who was placed on injured reserve, had his hand cut in a 5-4 win against the Toronto Maple Leafs on Sunday. … Gostisbehere will return after missing six games with a lower-body injury. … Chisholm, a healthy scratch for three straight games, is expected to play.