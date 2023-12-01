Wilson scores hat trick, Capitals hold off Ducks

Alex Ovechkin had two assists to give him 1,499 points in his NHL career, and Darcy Kuemper made 28 saves for the Capitals (12-6-2), who scored four goals in the first period. They are 11-3-1 in their past 14 games.

Tristan Luneau scored his first NHL goal and had an assist, Brett Leason had a goal and an assist and John Gibson made 21 saves for the Ducks (9-14-0), who have lost eight in a row (0-8-0).

Wilson scored his third goal off a loose puck in front of the net during a power play to give Washington a 5-3 lead at 14:22 of the third period.

Frank Vatrano cut it to 5-4 with 28 seconds left and Gibson pulled for an extra attacker.

The Capitals took a 1-0 lead at 1:27 of the first on their first shot of the game when Anthony Mantha stole the puck from Ducks rookie defenseman Pavel Mintyukov in the corner of the Anaheim zone and drove to the net along the goal line. He cut through the crease and waited out Gibson before sliding the puck into the far side of the net.

Luneau scored 22 seconds later after his shot was blocked by Nick Jensen, but the rebound came back to him and he tied it 1-1 at 1:49.

Leason gave the Ducks a 2-1 lead at 7:51 on a rebound after Leo Carlsson split two defenders and got off a shot from in close.

Wilson scored on a breakaway coming out of the penalty box to tie it 2-2 at 15:54, then scored again on a power play at 18:39. Ovechkin took a one-timer from the left circle that was partially blocked by Anaheim defenseman Radko Gudas. The puck continued toward the slot, where Wilson pushed it across the goal line to give the Capitals a 3-2 lead.

Nic Dowd scored 20 seconds later when he tipped in a shot by Rasmus Sandin to make it 4-2 at 18:59.

Brock McGinn spun and redirected Leason's shot into the net off the rush to cut it to 4-3 at 11:45 of the third.