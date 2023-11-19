Video Review: NYR @ NJD – 9:25 of the First Period

Type of Review: Puck Over Goal Line

Result: Goal New Jersey

Explanation:

After initially signaling no goal, the on-ice officials huddled and changed their call to “goal”. The Referees determined the puck entered the New York net as the culmination of a continuous play that started with Jack Hughes’ shot. Video review supported the call on the ice. According to Rule 37.3 (i), apparent goals shall be subject to video review when the “puck enters the net as the culmination of a continuous play where the result of the play was unaffected by any whistle blown by the Referee upon his losing sight of the puck”.