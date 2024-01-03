Video Review: NYI @ COL - 19:38 of the Third Period

Type of Review: Puck Over Goal Line

Result: No Goal Colorado

Explanation: The Situation Room initiated a video review to determine if the puck entered the New York net. The Referee informed the Situation Room that he had stopped play when the puck was under the glove of Islanders goaltender Ilya Sorokin. According to Rule 78.5 (xii), apparent goals shall be disallowed "when the Referee deems the play has been stopped, even if he had not physically had the opportunity to stop play by blowing his whistle.”

