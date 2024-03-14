Video Review: NSH @ WPG – 13:12 of the Third Period

NHL-Shield

Type of Review: High-Sticking the Puck

Result: Original call is upheld – Goal Winnipeg

Explanation:
Video review supported the Referee’s call on the ice that Alex Iafallo’s stick was at or below the height of the crossbar when he directed the puck into the Nashville net. According to Rule 37.5, “If the puck makes contact with a portion of the stick that is at or below the level of the crossbar (despite some other portion of the stick being above the crossbar) and enters the goal, the goal shall be allowed.”

Latest News

On Campus: Casey, Ufko among NHL Draft picks seeking to make NCAA Tournament 

Trophy Tracker: Hellebuyck top choice for Vezina as League's best goalie

Super 16: Surging Panthers hold steady at No. 1 in power rankings 

Messier says he'd build team around Crosby in Q&A with NHL.com

Mailbag: Predators' chances in playoffs; Devils' offseason goalie plans

NHL Buzz: Maroon remains week to week for Bruins

Predators defeat Jets, extend point streak to 13

Binnington makes 40 saves, Blues defeat Kings

NHL '@TheRink' podcast talks Panthers outlook with coach Maurice

Maple Leafs recharge during 4-day break, set to face Flyers

Red Wings dealing with frustration, 6-game losing streak threatening playoff hopes

Projected lineups, starting goalies for today

NHL | Action Network collaboration podcast

Fantasy hockey top 200 player rankings

NHL matchups, odds to watch: March 13

Pluses, minuses for Kings-Blues, Capitals-Oilers

Sharks eliminated, unable to overcome slow start, injuries to Hertl, Couture

Khusnutdinov getting mentored by Kaprizov on road to Wild debut