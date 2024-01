Type of Review: Puck Over Goal Line

Result: No Goal Chicago

Explanation: The Situation Room initiated video review to inform the Referee that the puck crossed the Edmonton goal line. The Referee informed the Situation Room he blew his whistle to stop play before the puck entered the net. According to Rule 78.5 (xii), apparent goals shall be disallowed "when the Referee deems the play has been stopped, even if he had not physically had the opportunity to stop play by blowing his whistle.”