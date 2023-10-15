Latest News

Van Riemsdyk scores twice, Bruins edge Predators

Vincent gets 1st win as NHL coach in Blue Jackets victory against Rangers

Matthews gets 2nd straight hat trick, Maple Leafs defeat Wild

DeBrincat scores twice, Red Wings defeat Lightning

Penguins score 4 unanswered in win over Flames 

Blues defeat Kraken in shootout for 1st win

Jonathan Quick welcomed back by Blue Jackets

Nelson, Islanders recover to defeat Sabres in season opener

Zach Werenski leaves Columbus season opener with knee injury

Monahan, Canadiens hold off Blackhawks

Karlsson's daughter meets Penguins mascot Iceburgh

United by Hockey Mobile Museum tour starts in Ottawa

NHL Buzz news and notes October 13

Chychrun has 3 points, Senators defeat Flyers

Senators honor Giroux, new owner Andlauer

Alfredsson rejoins Senators in player development coaching role

Seattle Kraken St Louis Blues game preview october 14

On Tap: Oilers seek win in rematch against Canucks

Video Review/Coach’s Challenge: BUF @ NYI – 13:40 of the Third Period

Type of Review/Challenge: High-Sticking the Puck/Off-Side

Challenge Initiated By: Buffalo

Result: Call on the ice is upheld – Goal NY Islanders

Explanation: Video review confirmed that Casey Cizikas’ stick was at or below the height of the crossbar when he directed the puck into the Buffalo net. According to Rule 37.5, “If the puck makes contact with a portion of the stick that is at or below the level of the crossbar (despite some other portion of the stick being above the crossbar) and enters the goal, the goal shall be allowed.”

Buffalo then initiated a Coach’s Challenge for Off-Side. Video review confirmed that Noah Dobson* had possession and control of the puck as he entered the attacking zone prior to Cizikas’ goal. Rule 83.1 states, in part, that “a player actually controlling the puck who shall cross the line ahead of the puck shall not be considered ‘off-side,’ provided he had possession and control of the puck prior to his skates crossing the leading edge of the blue line.”*

Penalty: 2:00 minor penalty: Delay of Game – Unsuccessful Challenge