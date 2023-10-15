Video Review/Coach’s Challenge: BUF @ NYI – 13:40 of the Third Period

Type of Review/Challenge: High-Sticking the Puck/Off-Side

Challenge Initiated By: Buffalo

Result: Call on the ice is upheld – Goal NY Islanders

Explanation: Video review confirmed that Casey Cizikas’ stick was at or below the height of the crossbar when he directed the puck into the Buffalo net. According to Rule 37.5, “If the puck makes contact with a portion of the stick that is at or below the level of the crossbar (despite some other portion of the stick being above the crossbar) and enters the goal, the goal shall be allowed.”

Buffalo then initiated a Coach’s Challenge for Off-Side. Video review confirmed that Noah Dobson* had possession and control of the puck as he entered the attacking zone prior to Cizikas’ goal. Rule 83.1 states, in part, that “a player actually controlling the puck who shall cross the line ahead of the puck shall not be considered ‘off-side,’ provided he had possession and control of the puck prior to his skates crossing the leading edge of the blue line.”*

Penalty: 2:00 minor penalty: Delay of Game – Unsuccessful Challenge