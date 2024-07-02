Lightning ‘just have to look forward’ after Stamkos departure, Hedman says

TAMPA -- Victor Hedman had been tied to Steven Stamkos for the entirety of his NHL career. The two were drafted a year apart and tasked with being foundational pieces for the Tampa Bay Lightning.

Hedman signed a four-year, $32 million contract ($8 million average annual value) with the Lightning on Tuesday, a deal that begins in 2025-26 and could ensure the 33-year-old defenseman finishes his career with Tampa Bay. But he will no longer be tied to Stamkos; the 34-year-old forward became an unrestricted free agent and signed a four-year contract ($8 million AAV) with the Nashville Predators on Monday, marking the end of his 16-season run with the Lightning.

“I strongly admire what ‘Stammer’ has done for not just me, but for the whole city and organization by being a big part of winning two Stanley Cups and having all the records that he has,” Hedman said. “He is one of the best to ever play the game. It was a sad day yesterday, [but] you just have to look forward. It’s going to take a while.”

In their 15 seasons together, Hedman and Stamkos led Tampa Bay to back-to-back Stanley Cup championships in 2020 and 2021. Stamkos won the Rocket Richard Trophy in 2010 and 2012 as the NHL’s leading goal-scorer; Hedman won the Norris Trophy as top defenseman in 2018 and the Conn Smythe Trophy as most valuable player of the Stanley Cup Playoffs in 2020.

Stamkos currently holds the record for most games played with the Lightning (1,082), but if Hedman (1,052) stays healthy he'll pass him this season. Hedman is third in franchise history with 572 assists, but he will likely pass Stamkos (582) and Martin St Louis (588) this season as well.

Hedman was the No. 2 pick in the 2009 NHL Draft, a year after the Lightning took Stamkos No. 1. They grew together to be dynamic teammates on the ice and best of friends away from it.

“For me, coming over from Sweden was a tough step, but he was one of those guys that really stepped up and helped me get acclimated to life in the U.S.,” Hedman said. “We always had so much fun together, on the ice, off the ice, playing golf, whatever. We’re competitive when it comes to golf or playing cards. Stuff like that I’m really going to miss.”