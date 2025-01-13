Color of Hockey: Sunohara 'teared up' after election to IIHF Hall of Fame

Vicky Sunohara assumed International Ice Hockey Federation President Luc Tardif wanted to discuss the 2025 Under-18 Women’s World Championship in Finland when he contacted her recently.

But Sunohara, coach of Canada’s U18 women’s national team, soon learned Tardif wanted to chat about something else.

Her election into the IIHF Hall of Fame.

“I was just shocked when he told me and I actually, like, kind of teared up,” Sunohara said. “There's no doubt, to be named with people that have been inducted before me, and in this year's group, it's pretty cool.”

Sunohara, one of Canada’s most decorated players and coaches, was one of seven inductees announced Jan. 3 along with retired NHL players Henrik Lundqvist (Sweden), Zdeno Chara (Slovakia), Frans Nielsen (Denmark) and David Vyborny (Czech Republic), women’s player Kim Martin-Hasson (Sweden) and Kai Hietarinta (Finland) in the Builder's category.

The daughter of a Japanese Canadian father and Ukrainian Canadian mother, Sunohara is a three-time Olympic medalist (gold in the 2002 Salt Lake City Olympics and 2006 Torino Olympics and silver in the 1998 Nagano Olympics) and also won seven IIHF Women's World Championship titles.