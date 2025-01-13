William Douglas has been writing The Color of Hockey blog since 2012. Douglas joined NHL.com in 2019 and writes about people of color in the sport. Today, he profiles University of Toronto women’s hockey coach and retired Canadian women’s national team forward Vicky Sunohara and her election into the International Ice Hockey Federation Hall of Fame.
Color of Hockey: Sunohara 'teared up' after election to IIHF Hall of Fame
Canada icon as player, coach to be 11th North American woman inducted
© Matthew Manor/Hockey Hall of Fame
Vicky Sunohara assumed International Ice Hockey Federation President Luc Tardif wanted to discuss the 2025 Under-18 Women’s World Championship in Finland when he contacted her recently.
But Sunohara, coach of Canada’s U18 women’s national team, soon learned Tardif wanted to chat about something else.
Her election into the IIHF Hall of Fame.
“I was just shocked when he told me and I actually, like, kind of teared up,” Sunohara said. “There's no doubt, to be named with people that have been inducted before me, and in this year's group, it's pretty cool.”
Sunohara, one of Canada’s most decorated players and coaches, was one of seven inductees announced Jan. 3 along with retired NHL players Henrik Lundqvist (Sweden), Zdeno Chara (Slovakia), Frans Nielsen (Denmark) and David Vyborny (Czech Republic), women’s player Kim Martin-Hasson (Sweden) and Kai Hietarinta (Finland) in the Builder's category.
The daughter of a Japanese Canadian father and Ukrainian Canadian mother, Sunohara is a three-time Olympic medalist (gold in the 2002 Salt Lake City Olympics and 2006 Torino Olympics and silver in the 1998 Nagano Olympics) and also won seven IIHF Women's World Championship titles.
© Matthew Manor/Hockey Hall of Fame
She had 118 points (56 goals, 62 assists) in 164 games for the women's national team and won 15 gold and three silver medals before retiring as a player in 2008.
Sunohara played two seasons (1988-90) for Northeastern University with 122 points (78 goals, 44 assists) in 45 games, including 78 points (51 goals, 28 assists) in 25 games as a freshman in 1988-89.
Sunohara went on to win back-to-back Ontario University Athletics titles with the University of Toronto in 1991 and 1992 as a player and two more McCaw Cup OUA championships as coach in 2019-20 and 2022-23.
The 54-year-old Scarborough, Ontario, native was named both the OUA and Canadian U Sports coach of the year for three consecutive seasons from 2019-23 and was OUA female coach of the year across all sports in 2019-20.
© Matthew Manor, International Ice Hockey Federation/Hockey Hall of Fame
The announcement of Sunohara’s induction came as she was coaching Canada’s U18 women to a gold medal at the 2025 world championship in Vantaa, Finland, capped by a 3-0 win against the United States in the tournament final on Sunday.
“I think about for the opportunities that I was given and the people that gave me those opportunities in Hockey Canada, and really, the teammates that I shared those journeys with,” she said during an off day at the tournament. “Most of all, I thank my dad for introducing me to the game. I don't know where I would be without it. And my mom and family who’ve supported me along the way and just allowed me to do what I love to do.”
© Matthew Manor/Hockey Hall of Fame
Sunohara will become the 11th North American women’s player in the IIHF Hall when she is formally inducted on May 25 at the 2025 Men's World Championship in Stockholm.
She’ll join Canadians Danielle Goyette (2013), Geraldine Heaney (2008), Angela James (2008), Caroline Ouellette (2023), Fran Rider (2015), Dr. Hayley Wickenheiser (2019), and Americans Karyn Bye-Dietz (2011), Natalie Darwitz (2024), Cammi Granato (2008) and Angela Ruggiero (2017).
“My experiences playing and even coaching has been so rewarding and fulfilling that receiving an individual honor, I don’t feel worthy because they are such amazing individuals and players,” Sunohara said.
But James, the first Black woman to be enshrined in the IIHF Hall of Fame and the Hockey Hall of Fame (2010), said Sunohara’s induction is an honor long overdue.
“Vicky had hands, scoring abilities next to none,” said James, regarded as the Wayne Gretzky of the women's game after she helped Canada win four IIHF World Championships (1990, 1992, 1994, 1997). “She was top notch. She was also a great leader as well back in the day.”
James said Sunohara is humble by nature and never viewed herself as “The One,” that star player.
“But she is that one ... and she should be celebrated, absolutely,” James said. “Being inducted into the IIHF Hall of Fame, you know, once it starts, it's going to keep rolling for her, and I hope it does. We'll see her in many more, that's for sure.”