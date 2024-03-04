Color of Hockey: James honored by Capitals during memorable weekend

William Douglas has been writing The Color of Hockey blog since 2012. Douglas joined NHL.com in 2019 and writes about people of color in the sport. Today, as part of NHL.com's celebration of Women’s History Month, he profiles Angela James, a 2010 Hockey Hall of Fame inductee who was known as the Wayne Gretzky of women’s hockey.

FORT WASHINGTON, Md. -- Angela James said she was flattered, and a little nervous, when the Washington Capitals presented her with a red game jersey Friday with her last name and No. 8 on the back.

“I was, like, ‘I don’t want to get beat up here, it should say ‘Ovechkin’ on the back,’” she said.

Alex Ovechkin may be known as “The Great 8” to Capitals fans, but James made the number her own long before he made his NHL debut in 2005-06.

James is regarded as one of the greatest women’s players of all time. Offensively gifted and physically imposing, she was known as the Wayne Gretzky of women’s hockey, a dominant force in Canadian college hockey, international tournaments and in the top North American women’s league of her era.