Golden Knights at Capitals projected lineups

GOLDEN KNIGHTS (28-16-14) at CAPITALS (30-23-7)
7 p.m. ET; SCRIPPS, MNMT, NHLN, SNP, SNW, TVAS
Golden Knights projected lineup
Ivan Barbashev -- Jack Eichel -- Mark Stone
Pavel Dorofeyev -- Mitch Marner -- Reilly Smith
Braeden Bowman --Tomas Hertl -- Keegan Kolesar
Brandon Saad -- Colton Sissons -- Alexander Holtz
Jeremy Lauzon -- Shea Theodore
Noah Hanifin -- Rasmus Andersson
Brayden McNabb -- Kaedan Korczak
Akira Schmid
Adin Hill
Scratched: Cole Reinhardt, Ben Hutton
Injured: Carter Hart (lower body), Brett Howden (lower body), William Karlsson (lower body), Jonas Rondbjerg (lower body)
Capitals projected lineup
Alex Ovechkin -- Dylan Strome -- Aliaksei Protas
Connor McMichael -- Pierre-Luc Dubois -- Tom Wilson
Anthony Beauvillier -- Justin Sourdif -- Ryan Leonard
Brandon Duhaime -- Nic Dowd -- Ethen Frank
Martin Fehervary -- Trevor van Riemsdyk
Jakob Chychrun -- Matt Roy
Declan Chisholm -- Rasmus Sandin
Logan Thompson
Charie Lindgren
Scratched: Dylan McIlrath, Hendrix Lapierre
Injured: John Carlson (lower body)
Status report
Five Golden Knights players who participated at the Olympics -- Eichel and Hanifin for Team USA and Stone, Marner and Theodore for Team Canada -- are expected to play after missing a 6-4 win at the Los Angeles Kings on Wednesday. … Vegas assigned forwards Tanner Laczynski and Kai Uchacz and defenseman Dylan Coghlan to Henderson of the American Hockey League on Thursday. … Wilson, who played for Team Canada at the Olympics, will play after missing a 3-1 win against the Philadelphia Flyers on Wednesday because of an illness. … Carlson is day to day and will miss his second straight game; he was injured in a 4-2 win against the Nashville Predators on Feb. 5 in the Capitals' final game before the Olympic break.