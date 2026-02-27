Golden Knights at Capitals projected lineups

GOLDEN KNIGHTS (28-16-14) at CAPITALS (30-23-7)

7 p.m. ET; SCRIPPS, MNMT, NHLN, SNP, SNW, TVAS

Golden Knights projected lineup

Ivan Barbashev -- Jack Eichel -- Mark Stone

Pavel Dorofeyev -- Mitch Marner -- Reilly Smith

Braeden Bowman --Tomas Hertl -- Keegan Kolesar

Brandon Saad -- Colton Sissons -- Alexander Holtz

Jeremy Lauzon -- Shea Theodore

Noah Hanifin -- Rasmus Andersson

Brayden McNabb -- Kaedan Korczak

Akira Schmid

Adin Hill

Scratched: Cole Reinhardt, Ben Hutton

Injured: Carter Hart (lower body), Brett Howden (lower body), William Karlsson (lower body), Jonas Rondbjerg (lower body)

Capitals projected lineup

Alex Ovechkin -- Dylan Strome -- Aliaksei Protas

Connor McMichael -- Pierre-Luc Dubois -- Tom Wilson

Anthony Beauvillier -- Justin Sourdif -- Ryan Leonard

Brandon Duhaime -- Nic Dowd -- Ethen Frank

Martin Fehervary -- Trevor van Riemsdyk

Jakob Chychrun -- Matt Roy

Declan Chisholm -- Rasmus Sandin

Logan Thompson

Charie Lindgren

Scratched: Dylan McIlrath, Hendrix Lapierre

Injured: John Carlson (lower body)

Status report

Five Golden Knights players who participated at the Olympics -- Eichel and Hanifin for Team USA and Stone, Marner and Theodore for Team Canada -- are expected to play after missing a 6-4 win at the Los Angeles Kings on Wednesday. … Vegas assigned forwards Tanner Laczynski and Kai Uchacz and defenseman Dylan Coghlan to Henderson of the American Hockey League on Thursday. … Wilson, who played for Team Canada at the Olympics, will play after missing a 3-1 win against the Philadelphia Flyers on Wednesday because of an illness. … Carlson is day to day and will miss his second straight game; he was injured in a 4-2 win against the Nashville Predators on Feb. 5 in the Capitals' final game before the Olympic break.