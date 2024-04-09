Canucks edge Golden Knights, pad lead in Pacific

J.T. Miller had three assists, and Quinn Hughes and Brock Boeser each had a goal and an assist for Vancouver (48-22-8), which had lost four of six, including 6-3 at Vegas last Tuesday. Arturs Silovs made 20 saves.

Vancouver moved five points ahead of the Edmonton Oilers, who have two games in hand, for first in the Pacific Division.

Jack Eichel had two goals and an assist, Noah Hanifin had a goal and an assist, and Logan Thompson made 26 saves for the Golden Knights (42-27-8), who have lost consecutive games after going 6-0-1 in their previous seven.

Vegas, which holds the second wild card into the Stanley Cup Playoffs from the Western Conference, remained one point back of Los Angeles for third in the Pacific.

Eichel gave the Golden Knights a 1-0 lead with a power-play goal at 1:51 of the first period. He skated through the neutral zone and into the high slot before shooting through the legs of defenseman Nikita Zadorov and under Silov’s glove.

Eichel made it 2-0 at 8:06, scoring into an open net from the bottom of the left circle off a cross-ice pass from Jonathan Marchessault.

Garland cut it to 2-1 at 11:50, scoring a power-play goal on the rebound of Hughes' point shot. Hughes then tied it 2-2 with another power-play goal at 14:26, beating Silovs low with a point shot through a screen by Garland and Elias Pettersson.

Hanifin put the Golden Knights back in front 3-2 at 9:33 of the second period, scoring a power-play goal of his own six seconds after defenseman Carson Soucy was assessed a tripping penalty away from the play with Vancouver controlling the puck in Vegas' end.

Tomas Hertl, who was making his Golden Knights debut, had the secondary assist on the play. He was playing his first game since being acquired from the San Jose Sharks on March 8 because of surgery he had on Feb. 12 to clean out loose cartilage in his left knee.

Boeser tied it 3-3 at 13:10 with a long wrist shot through another Pettersson screen. It was his 40th goal of the season.

Garland gave the Canucks a 4-3 lead at 18:31, burying another rebound in tight, this time off Miller's shot from the high slot. The assist was Miller's 100th point (35 goals, 65 assists), an NHL career high.