Eichel scores in return, Golden Knights defeat Canucks

Eichel, who missed four games with an upper-body injury, returned for Vegas’ regular-season finale ahead of its matchup with the Minnesota Wild in the Western Conference First Round.

“Jack likes to be in a rhythm, he likes to play, he is a competitor, so that's when we said, ‘OK, get in there and play,’” Vegas coach Bruce Cassidy said. “There's always risk, but it was nice to see him get through the game, play well, get some level of timing back, and hopefully he's better off for it in Game 1.”

Victor Olofsson had a goal and assist, Cole Schwindt scored his first NHL goal, and Akira Schmid made 16 saves for the Golden Knights (50-22-10), who were coming off a 5-4 shootout loss at the Calgary Flames on Tuesday after clinching the Pacific Division on Saturday and resting several key players for both games.

“We're so deep,” said defenseman Ben Hutton, who had two assists, his first two points of the season. “I'm probably being biased, but for sure I would say we're the deepest team in in the League: up front, back end, goalies, you name it, we're deep everywhere. It's good to have that, you know, in playoffs injuries happen all the time so we're ready. Whatever lineup is out there, we'll be ready.”