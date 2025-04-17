Eichel scores in return, Golden Knights defeat Canucks

Forward missed 4 games with upper-body injury; Schwindt gets 1st NHL goal for Vegas

Golden Knights at Canucks | Recap

By Kevin Woodley
NHL.com Independent Correspondent

VANCOUVER -- Jack Eichel scored in his return from injury for the Vegas Golden Knights, who scored three times in the third period to defeat the Vancouver Canucks 4-1 at Rogers Arena on Wednesday.

Eichel, who missed four games with an upper-body injury, returned for Vegas’ regular-season finale ahead of its matchup with the Minnesota Wild in the Western Conference First Round.

“Jack likes to be in a rhythm, he likes to play, he is a competitor, so that's when we said, ‘OK, get in there and play,’” Vegas coach Bruce Cassidy said. “There's always risk, but it was nice to see him get through the game, play well, get some level of timing back, and hopefully he's better off for it in Game 1.”

Victor Olofsson had a goal and assist, Cole Schwindt scored his first NHL goal, and Akira Schmid made 16 saves for the Golden Knights (50-22-10), who were coming off a 5-4 shootout loss at the Calgary Flames on Tuesday after clinching the Pacific Division on Saturday and resting several key players for both games.

“We're so deep,” said defenseman Ben Hutton, who had two assists, his first two points of the season. “I'm probably being biased, but for sure I would say we're the deepest team in in the League: up front, back end, goalies, you name it, we're deep everywhere. It's good to have that, you know, in playoffs injuries happen all the time so we're ready. Whatever lineup is out there, we'll be ready.”

VGK@VAN: Eichel redirects Hutton's shot to extend the lead

In addition to Eichel’s return, defenseman Alex Pietrangelo played after sitting out in Calgary, but Vegas rested forwards Mark Stone, Ivan Barbashev, Brandon Saad and Tomas Hertl, and defensemen Zach Whitecloud and Noah Hanifin.

“We got good players up and down the lineup and we're a well-conditioned team, too,” Cassidy said. “It's a little bit of a veteran mindset too, don't chase the game early on so you have something left in the tank as it goes along. And I thought that was our game. First period was okay. Second period got better. Third we pulled away. And then credit to the goaltender. … Schmid hasn't played a lot for us this year, and he's played well when we put him in there.”

Pius Suter scored for the Canucks (38-30-14), who went 3-1-1 to close the season after being eliminated from the Stanley Cup Playoff contention on April 9.

“You got to learn from adversity,” Canucks coach Rick Tocchet said. “Look at a team like Vegas, that's what you strive for. They wear you down, heavy on pucks, things like that. Use that as motivation. To win in this league, you got to go through pitfalls.”

Kevin Lankinen made 19 saves on 20 shots through two periods before being replaced by Nikita Tolopilo, who made six saves on eight shots in relief.

“He pinched something,” Tocchet said of Lankinen, who was playing his career-high 51st game of the season. “He just felt uncomfortable so didn't want to risk anything.”

Suter put the Canucks ahead 1-0 at 8:23 of the first period, tapping in a rebound at the edge of the crease after a high Conor Garland shot from the left face-off dot.

Olofsson tied it 1-1 at 18:33 of the second period, one-timing a pass from William Karlsson off the boards over the glove-side shoulder of Lankinen from the left face-off dot.

VGK@VAN: Olofsson wires a wrister upstairs into the top corner for equalizer

Pavel Dorofeyev put Vegas ahead 2-1 at 7:59 of the third with his 35th goal of the season when he shot past Tolopilo’s glove from the left face-off dot.

Eichel made it 3-1 at 10:45 with a deflection in the low slot off Hutton’s shot.

Schwindt scored an empty-net goal for the 4-1 final at 18:28. His first goal in the NHL came in his 42nd game this season and his 49th in the League.

“I might tell them that it was on a goalie but it's just something so surreal to me, something that I've dreamt of ever since I was a kid,” Schwindt said. “For it to finally come true and share with these guys, it's definitely rewarding.”

VGK@VAN: Schwindt scores empty-net goal

Teammates celebrated the goal emphatically.

“It's something they've seen how bad I wanted it, and I just kind of wanted to get the one and kind of feel that welcome to the NHL feeling,” said Schwindt, whose father passed away in 2021. “[My mom] texted me right away, so I guess she had a feeling too. It's definitely a good feeling for her, for my family that's helped me through everything, and definitely my dad. I think about him and know that he's watching over me and got to witness that one, and wish he was here to share it with me but it's something that makes me feel a lot closer to him today.”

NOTES: It was Eichel’s 100th goal in 241 games with the Golden Knights, the fastest in team history to reach the mark, eclipsing the mark set by Jonathan Marchessault (295 games). … It was the Golden Knights 24th comeback win of the season, tied with the Colorado Avalanche and trailing only the Washington Capitals (25). … All of the players that Vegas rested are expected to be ready for the start of the playoffs.

