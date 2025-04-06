Golden Knights at Canucks projected lineups

GOLDEN KNIGHTS (46-22-8) at CANUCKS (35-28-13)
10 p.m. ET; SNP, ESPN
Golden Knights projected lineup
Ivan Barbashev -- Jack Eichel -- Mark Stone
Brandon Saad -- Nicolas Roy -- Pavel Dorofeyev
Victor Olofsson -- William Karlsson – Reilly Smith
Tanner Pearson -- Brett Howden -- Keegan Kolesar
Brayden McNabb -- Shea Theodore
Noah Hanifin -- Alex Pietrangelo
Nicolas Hague -- Zach Whitecloud
Adin Hill
Akira Schmid
Scratched: Cole Schwindt, Ben Hutton, Kaedan Korczak
Injured: Tomas Hertl (upper body), Ilya Samsonov (upper body)
Canucks projected lineup
Conor Garland -- Pius Suter -- Brock Boeser
Drew O'Connor -- Teddy Blueger -- Jake DeBrusk
Dakota Joshua -- Aatu Raty -- Kiefer Sherwood
Linus Karlsson -- Max Sasson -- Jonathan Lekkerimaki
Quinn Hughes -- Victor Mancini
Marcus Pettersson -- Filip Hronek
Derek Forbort -- Elias Nils Pettersson
Kevin Lankinen
Thatcher Demko
Scratched: None
Injured: Nils Aman (upper body), Tyler Myers (undisclosed), Filip Chytil (concussion), Noah Juulsen (lower body), Elias Pettersson (upper body), Nils Hoglander (undisclosed)
Status report
Neither team held a morning skate after each played Saturday. … Hill is expected to start after Schmid made 21 saves in a 3-2 overtime win at the Calgary Flames; Lankinen is the confirmed starter after Demko made 30 saves in a 6-2 victory against the Anaheim Ducks. … Hoglander, a forward, took part in warmups Saturday and could return after missing his sixth straight game.