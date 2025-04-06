Golden Knights at Canucks projected lineups

lineups-FY25-2568x1444
By NHL.com
@NHLdotcom

GOLDEN KNIGHTS (46-22-8) at CANUCKS (35-28-13)

10 p.m. ET; SNP, ESPN

Golden Knights projected lineup

Ivan Barbashev -- Jack Eichel -- Mark Stone

Brandon Saad -- Nicolas Roy -- Pavel Dorofeyev

Victor Olofsson -- William Karlsson – Reilly Smith

Tanner Pearson -- Brett Howden -- Keegan Kolesar

Brayden McNabb -- Shea Theodore

Noah Hanifin -- Alex Pietrangelo

Nicolas Hague -- Zach Whitecloud

Adin Hill

Akira Schmid

Scratched: Cole Schwindt, Ben Hutton, Kaedan Korczak

Injured: Tomas Hertl (upper body), Ilya Samsonov (upper body)

Canucks projected lineup

Conor Garland -- Pius Suter -- Brock Boeser

Drew O'Connor -- Teddy Blueger -- Jake DeBrusk

Dakota Joshua -- Aatu Raty -- Kiefer Sherwood

Linus Karlsson -- Max Sasson -- Jonathan Lekkerimaki

Quinn Hughes -- Victor Mancini

Marcus Pettersson -- Filip Hronek

Derek Forbort -- Elias Nils Pettersson

Kevin Lankinen

Thatcher Demko

Scratched: None

Injured: Nils Aman (upper body), Tyler Myers (undisclosed), Filip Chytil (concussion), Noah Juulsen (lower body), Elias Pettersson (upper body), Nils Hoglander (undisclosed)

Status report

Neither team held a morning skate after each played Saturday. … Hill is expected to start after Schmid made 21 saves in a 3-2 overtime win at the Calgary Flames; Lankinen is the confirmed starter after Demko made 30 saves in a 6-2 victory against the Anaheim Ducks. … Hoglander, a forward, took part in warmups Saturday and could return after missing his sixth straight game.

Latest News

Ovechkin gifted painting during on-ice ceremony after record-breaking goal

Ovechkin timeline filled with historic moments on road to NHL goals record

Ovechkin goals record celebrated by Capitals owner

THE GR8 CHASE: Ovechkin breaks Gretzky's NHL goals record with No. 895

Ovechkin becomes NHL's all-time goals leader with No. 895

Projected lineups, starting goalies for today

WNBA legends Bird, Taurasi knew Ovechkin before NHL, congratulate him on goals record

NHL Buzz: Protas week to week for Capitals with lower-body injury

Bruins miss playoffs for 1st time since 2015-16 season

Flyers miss playoffs for 5th consecutive season, ties longest drought in team history

McKenna, with 'elite, non-teachable gift,' has scouts excited for 2026 NHL Draft

Fantasy picks, props with EDGE stats for today

Draisaitl ‘out short term’ for Oilers, expected back by playoffs

Stanley Cup Playoffs Buzz: Capitals can clinch Metropolitan Division

Smith scores twice, lifts Golden Knights past Flames late in OT

McCann gets 3 points, Kraken defeat Sharks

Vejmelka makes 32 saves, Utah defeats Jets

Thompson scores 40th, Sabres defeat Lightning in shootout