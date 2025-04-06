Golden Knights at Canucks projected lineups

GOLDEN KNIGHTS (46-22-8) at CANUCKS (35-28-13)

10 p.m. ET; SNP, ESPN

Golden Knights projected lineup

Ivan Barbashev -- Jack Eichel -- Mark Stone

Brandon Saad -- Nicolas Roy -- Pavel Dorofeyev

Victor Olofsson -- William Karlsson – Reilly Smith

Tanner Pearson -- Brett Howden -- Keegan Kolesar

Brayden McNabb -- Shea Theodore

Noah Hanifin -- Alex Pietrangelo

Nicolas Hague -- Zach Whitecloud

Adin Hill

Akira Schmid

Scratched: Cole Schwindt, Ben Hutton, Kaedan Korczak

Injured: Tomas Hertl (upper body), Ilya Samsonov (upper body)

Canucks projected lineup

Conor Garland -- Pius Suter -- Brock Boeser

Drew O'Connor -- Teddy Blueger -- Jake DeBrusk

Dakota Joshua -- Aatu Raty -- Kiefer Sherwood

Linus Karlsson -- Max Sasson -- Jonathan Lekkerimaki

Quinn Hughes -- Victor Mancini

Marcus Pettersson -- Filip Hronek

Derek Forbort -- Elias Nils Pettersson

Kevin Lankinen

Thatcher Demko

Scratched: None

Injured: Nils Aman (upper body), Tyler Myers (undisclosed), Filip Chytil (concussion), Noah Juulsen (lower body), Elias Pettersson (upper body), Nils Hoglander (undisclosed)

Status report

Neither team held a morning skate after each played Saturday. … Hill is expected to start after Schmid made 21 saves in a 3-2 overtime win at the Calgary Flames; Lankinen is the confirmed starter after Demko made 30 saves in a 6-2 victory against the Anaheim Ducks. … Hoglander, a forward, took part in warmups Saturday and could return after missing his sixth straight game.