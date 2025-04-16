Golden Knights at Canucks projected lineups

lineups-FY25-2568x1444
By NHL.com
@NHLdotcom

GOLDEN KNIGHTS (49-22-10) at CANUCKS (38-29-14)

10 p.m. ET; SN360, SNP, TNT, truTV, MAX

Golden Knights projected lineup

Brandon Saad --Tomas Hertl -- Pavel Dorofeyev

Reilly Smith -- William Karlsson -- Victor Olofsson

Ivan Barbashev -- Nicolas Roy -- Keegan Kolesar

Tanner Pearson -- Brett Howden -- Alexander Holtz

Brayden McNabb – Shea Theodore

Nicolas Hague -- Zach Whitecloud

Ben Hutton -- Kaedan Korczak

Akira Schmid

Ilya Samsonov

Scratched: Jack Eichel, Mark Stone, Cole Schwindt, Jonas Rondbjerg, Alex Pietrangelo, Noah Hanifin, Adin Hill

Injured: None

Canucks projected lineup

Nils Hoglander -- Pius Suter -- Conor Garland

Jake DeBrusk -- Max Sasson -- Brock Boeser

Dakota Joshua -- Aatu Raty -- Kiefer Sherwood

Drew O'Connor -- Teddy Blueger -- Linus Karlsson

Quinn Hughes -- Elias Nils Pettersson

Marcus Pettersson -- Filip Hronek

Derek Forbort -- Victor Mancini

Kevin Lankinen

Nikita Tolopilo

Scratched: Ty Mueller

Injured: Thatcher Demko (illness), Tyler Myers (shoulder), Filip Chytil (concussion), Noah Juulsen (lower body), Elias Pettersson (upper body), Nils Aman (upper body)

Status report

The Golden Knights did not hold a morning skate following a 5-4 shootout loss at the Calgary Flames on Tuesday, so it’s unclear if any of the players who were rested will return for their regular-season finale; the list could include Hill, a goalie, Stone, a forward, Eichel, a center, and defensemen Pietrangelo and Hanifin. … Sasson skated Wednesday after missing two games with an undisclosed injury and appears set to return in place of Mueller, a forward, on the second line.

