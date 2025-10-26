Coach’s Challenge: VGK @ TBL – 13:38 of the Third Period

NHL-Shield

Challenge Initiated By: Vegas

Type of Challenge: Off-Side

Result: Call on the ice is overturned – No Goal Tampa Bay

Explanation:

Video review determined that Tampa Bay’s Nikita Kucherov lost possession and control of the puck as he entered the offensive zone in an off-side position. According to Rule 38.9, “The standard for overturning the call in the event of a “GOAL” call on the ice is that the NHL Situation Room, after reviewing any and all available replays and consulting with the On-Ice Official(s), determines that one or more Players on the attacking team preceded the puck into the attacking zone prior to the goal being scored and that, as a result, the play should have been stopped for an “Off-Side” infraction; where this standard is met, the goal will be disallowed.”

For all video review explanations visit: http://www.nhl.com/situationroom.

