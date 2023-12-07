Golden Knights score 4 in 2nd, rally past Blues

Vegas extends point streak to 6; Binnington makes 43 saves for St. Louis

Recap: Golden Knights at Blues 12.6.23

By Lou Korac
NHL.com Independent Correspondent

ST. LOUIS -- The Vegas Golden Knights scored three goals in 2:36, part of a four-goal second period, to rally past the St. Louis Blues 6-3 at Enterprise Center on Wednesday.

Jack Eichel, Keegan Kolesar and William Karlsson each had a goal and an assist, and Ivan Barbashev had two assists for the Golden Knights (17-5-5), who extended their point streak to six games (3-0-3). Logan Thompson made 26 saves.

Jordan Kyrou had a goal and an assist, and Jordan Binnington made 43 saves for the Blues (13-11-1), who defeated the Golden Knights 2-1 in overtime on Monday. 

Eichel started the comeback by scoring in his fourth straight game to cut the Blues lead to 3-2 at 9:42, then Jonathan Marchessault's power-play goal at 11:51 tied it 3-3. Kolesar's redirection in front of Binnington at 12:18 gave Vegas a 4-3 lead.

Michael Amadio's power-play goal at 19:42 on a rebound from the right circle made it 5-3. 

Karlsson scored into an empty net with 12 seconds remaining in the third period for the 6-3 final.

Vegas took a 1-0 lead at 8:03 of the first period when Zach Whitecloud's shot from the right circle went off the stick of Blues defenseman Scott Perunovich, off the crossbar and past Binnington.

Jake Neighbours tied it 1-1 at 9:20 on a 2-on-1 with Pavel Buchnevich; he kept it and snapped a shot from the slot past Thompson.

Kevin Hayes made it 2-1 at 10:33 when tipped in Torey Krug’s cross-crease pass from the right circle. 

Kyrou's first goal in 11 games made it 3-1 at 17:11, skating through three Vegas skaters before beating Thompson from the low slot.

Related Content

2024 NHL Draft in Las Vegas Sphere being finalized 

NHL finalizing details to hold ‘dramatic’ 2024 NHL Draft in Vegas Sphere 

Latest News

Carolina Hurricanes Edmonton Oilers game recap December 6

Hyman gets hat trick, Oilers cruise past Hurricanes
Zach Hyman thrives as net-front presence for Edmonton Oilers

Hyman still thriving as net-front presence for Oilers
Super 16 NHL power rankings December 7

Super 16: Rangers remain No. 1; Coyotes enter power rankings
Evgeny Kuznetsov aims to improve in return to Washington Capitals lineup

Kuznetsov aims to 'just play better' in Capitals return after healthy scratch
AHL notebook: Clarke, Zellweger among top young defensemen

AHL notebook: Clarke, Zellweger among top young defensemen
Dallas Stars Matt Duchene to play 1000th NHL game

Duchene feeling ‘really lucky’ with Stars entering 1,000th NHL game
Pittsburgh Penguins Tampa Bay Lightning game recap December 6

Kucherov extends point streak to 11, lifts Lightning past Penguins
Dallas Stars Florida Panthers game recap December 6

Rodrigues has 4 points for Panthers in win against Stars
U.S. Hockey Hall of Fame honorees praise growth of national program

U.S. Hockey Hall of Fame inductees praise growth of national program
Dustin Brown impressed by Los Angeles Kings start to season

Brown keeping close eye on Kings in retirement
Seattle Kraken feeling urgency to turn around season

Kraken feeling urgency to turn season around after sluggish start
Vince Dunn continues to thrive in bigger role for Seattle Kraken

Dunn continues to thrive in bigger role since joining Kraken
Columbus Blue Jackets Adam Boqvist Elvis Merzlikins Cole Sillinger injury update

Boqvist out 4 weeks for Blue Jackets with shoulder strain
Projected lineups, starting goalies for today

Projected lineups, starting goalies for today
Sandler Schneider Loughran visit Colorado Eagles AHL team

Sandler, Schneider, Loughran visit Avalanche AHL affiliate
Daily fantasy hockey picks, projections

DFS picks, projections for upcoming games
Fantasy hockey top 200 player rankings

Fantasy hockey top 200 player rankings
NHL fantasy hockey spin Detroit Red Wings sign Patrick Kane

Fantasy spin: Red Wings sign Patrick Kane