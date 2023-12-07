Golden Knights score 4 in 2nd, rally past Blues

Jack Eichel, Keegan Kolesar and William Karlsson each had a goal and an assist, and Ivan Barbashev had two assists for the Golden Knights (17-5-5), who extended their point streak to six games (3-0-3). Logan Thompson made 26 saves.

Jordan Kyrou had a goal and an assist, and Jordan Binnington made 43 saves for the Blues (13-11-1), who defeated the Golden Knights 2-1 in overtime on Monday.

Eichel started the comeback by scoring in his fourth straight game to cut the Blues lead to 3-2 at 9:42, then Jonathan Marchessault's power-play goal at 11:51 tied it 3-3. Kolesar's redirection in front of Binnington at 12:18 gave Vegas a 4-3 lead.

Michael Amadio's power-play goal at 19:42 on a rebound from the right circle made it 5-3.

Karlsson scored into an empty net with 12 seconds remaining in the third period for the 6-3 final.

Vegas took a 1-0 lead at 8:03 of the first period when Zach Whitecloud's shot from the right circle went off the stick of Blues defenseman Scott Perunovich, off the crossbar and past Binnington.

Jake Neighbours tied it 1-1 at 9:20 on a 2-on-1 with Pavel Buchnevich; he kept it and snapped a shot from the slot past Thompson.

Kevin Hayes made it 2-1 at 10:33 when tipped in Torey Krug’s cross-crease pass from the right circle.

Kyrou's first goal in 11 games made it 3-1 at 17:11, skating through three Vegas skaters before beating Thompson from the low slot.