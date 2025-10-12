McCann scores late in OT, Kraken edge Golden Knights

The goal was McCann's 400th NHL point.

After a Matty Beniers slap shot from the high slot hit Vegas goaltender Adin Hill in the chest, it dropped to McCann at the top of the crease. McCann swatted it into an open net as Hill fell to the ice.

Beniers also scored, and Jordan Eberle and Vince Dunn each had an assist for the Kraken (2-0-0), who have won their first two games of the season for the first time in franchise history. Joey Daccord had 26 saves.

Pavel Dorofeyev scored his fifth goal in three games for the Golden Knights (1-0-2). Hill had 20 saves.

Beniers broke through to make it 1-0 with a power-play goal at 7:58 of the second period. Jordan Eberle made a pass between his legs from behind the goal line to Beniers at the top of the crease, who deked to his backhand and tucked it around Hill’s left skate.

Dorofeyev tied it 1-1 with a power-play goal at 4:11 of the third period. Mark Stone fed a pass from behind the net to Dorofeyev in the left circle, who then sent a one-timer over Daccord’s glove.

Dorofeyev had a hat trick in Vegas’s season-opening 6-5 shootout loss to the Los Angeles Kings on Wednesday, then scored in a 4-3 overtime win at the San Jose Sharks on Thursday.