McCann scores late in OT, Kraken edge Golden Knights

Gets winner with 4 seconds left, Dunn has 2 assists for Seattle

Golden Knights at Kraken | Recap

By Darren Brown
NHL.com Independent Correspondent

SEATTLE -- Jared McCann scored with four seconds remaining in overtime, lifting the Seattle Kraken to a 2-1 win against the Vegas Golden Knights at Climate Pledge Arena on Saturday.

The goal was McCann's 400th NHL point.

After a Matty Beniers slap shot from the high slot hit Vegas goaltender Adin Hill in the chest, it dropped to McCann at the top of the crease. McCann swatted it into an open net as Hill fell to the ice.

Beniers also scored, and Jordan Eberle and Vince Dunn each had an assist for the Kraken (2-0-0), who have won their first two games of the season for the first time in franchise history. Joey Daccord had 26 saves.

Pavel Dorofeyev scored his fifth goal in three games for the Golden Knights (1-0-2). Hill had 20 saves.

Beniers broke through to make it 1-0 with a power-play goal at 7:58 of the second period. Jordan Eberle made a pass between his legs from behind the goal line to Beniers at the top of the crease, who deked to his backhand and tucked it around Hill’s left skate.

Dorofeyev tied it 1-1 with a power-play goal at 4:11 of the third period. Mark Stone fed a pass from behind the net to Dorofeyev in the left circle, who then sent a one-timer over Daccord’s glove.

Dorofeyev had a hat trick in Vegas’s season-opening 6-5 shootout loss to the Los Angeles Kings on Wednesday, then scored in a 4-3 overtime win at the San Jose Sharks on Thursday.

Latest News

Carlsson gets 3 points, Ducks score 7 to rally late for OT win against Sharks

Philp scores 1st NHL goal, Oilers defeat Canucks for 1st win

Jarvis' late goal lifts Hurricanes past Flyers in OT

Marchenko scores hat trick, Blue Jackets top Wild

Schaefer gets 1st NHL goal in home debut with Islanders

Harley, Stars get past Avalanche in shootout

Guenther scores in OT, Mammoth rally past Predators

Guhle scores with 15 seconds left in 3rd, Canadiens edge Blackhawks

Kane, DeBrincat each gets 3 points, Red Wings recover to defeat Maple Leafs

Brown scores 2, Devils hold off Lightning for 1st win of season

Panthers power past Senators for 3rd straight win to open season

Schaefer scores 1st goal in Islanders loss to Capitals

Senators forward Cousins welcomed back by Panthers fans

Sullivan gets win with Rangers in return against Penguins

Kastelic has 2 points, Bruins top Sabres to win 3rd straight

Neighbours, Blues rebound in win against Flames

NHL Status Report: Trocheck week to week for Rangers with upper-body injury

Sullivan receives warms welcome from Pittsburgh crowd in return