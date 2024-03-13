Golden Knights tie it in final seconds, defeat Kraken in OT

Marchessault had two goals, William Karlsson had a goal and an assist, and Eichel had two assists for the Golden Knights (35-23-7), who have won two in a row after losing four straight. Adin Hill made 26 saves.

Grubauer made 29 saves for the Kraken (28-24-12), who dropped their second straight.

“It stings to not hold the lead and walk away with two points,” Kraken coach Dave Hakstol said.

Karlsson got the Golden Knights within 4-3 at 12:23 of the third period with a one-timer from the top of the right face-off circle. The goal came 53 seconds after Bjorkstrand had given the Kraken a two-goal lead.

“It was a big goal. It gave us life, and now you’ve got … six minutes, and you just need one,” Vegas coach Bruce Cassidy said. “And this is what happened to us a little bit on our previous road trip. We do this, and then give up the next one, make it 5-3 instead of us hanging in there and giving ourselves a chance at the end. And today we did that better.”

Hakstol said, “A big part [of the loss] is giving up the goal right after going up by two. There's a couple opportunities there to take care of a puck… That obviously changes the complexion of the last six, seven minutes.”

Marchessault found a loose puck off Chandler Stephenson’s stick in the left circle and slapped it past a diving Grubauer at 19:43 to tie it 4-4 and send the game to overtime. It was Marchessault’s fifth goal in two games.

"He's huge for us,” Golden Knights forward Ivan Barbashev said of Marchessault. “He had a hat trick last game, and he almost had one today as well. But he's one of those guys, he's a leader, he's been here since Day One, and he's a fun guy to be around. He means a lot to this team."