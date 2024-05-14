Friday dies at 91, refereed Stanley Cup Final, WHA championship

Bill Friday, a legendary, flamboyant whistleblower of his day who was the only person to referee both Stanley Cup Final and World Hockey Association Avco Cup Final games, died Monday. He was 91.
The founder and first president of the NHL Officials Association, Friday worked 542 games (498 in the regular season) as a linesperson and a referee between 1961-72. He was a part of 44 Stanley Cup Playoff games, including six consecutive Finals between 1967-72, and NHL All-Star Games in 1968 in Toronto and 1971 in Boston.
"The National Hockey League mourns the passing of Bill Friday," the NHL said in a statement released Tuesday. "We send our deepest condolences to the Friday family and the many friends and colleagues that Bill touched during his outstanding officiating career."
By NHLOA records, Friday worked a total of 1,425 games in the NHL and then the WHA, the fledgling league to which he was lured. He refereed the first game in WHA history in 1973 and its final game in 1979. He was referee-in-chief during his final three seasons in the WHA.