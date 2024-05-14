Friday dies at 91, refereed Stanley Cup Final, WHA championship

Friday worked his way into stripes after playing minor and Junior B hockey in his hometown of Hamilton, Ontario, which elected him to its Sports Hall of Fame in 2010. Seven years later, his name was added to the city's Lawfield Arena.

At the dedication ceremony, then-Hamilton Bulldogs president Steve Staios joked, "Only in Hamilton would we give it to a referee as badly as we do, being the passionate hockey fans that we are, and then name an arena after one."

There were no chants that day of "Friday is a bum," which he often heard from fans in arenas during his career.

Friday joined the NHL in 1959-60 as a linesperson so that he'd get to know the players. Then he added armbands to his jersey, for a dozen years calling games that featured some of the greatest names in League history.

"You can start with Gordie Howe," he told Dick Irvin Jr. in the latter's 1997 book "Tough Calls."

"He was tough, and you had to watch him, especially if he got behind you. You knew he was going to retaliate if something happened, and he figured you weren't looking. He never gave me trouble, never chased me or hollered at me, but he'd get upset when you caught him if he thought you weren't watching."

Friday particularly enjoyed a Howe story from their days together in the WHA, Mr. Hockey's Houston Aeros in Hamilton for an exhibition game.