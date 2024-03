Jordan Eberle’s teammates kracked their pregame look before his 1,000th NHL game on Tuesday.

The Seattle Kraken wore special Eberle T-shirts in honor of the forward’s career milestone as they arrived at Climate Pledge Arena before their game against the Vegas Golden Knights.

The gray shirts featured the Kraken forward’s No. 7 in teal behind the number “1000” with his nickname “Ebs” inside the zeros.