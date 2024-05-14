Heiskanen, Makar could have been playing on opposite sides in Western 2nd Round

Cale Makar has become one of the best defensemen in the NHL during his five seasons with the Colorado Avalanche, and his impact is similar to what Miro Heiskanen has made for the Dallas Stars during his six seasons.

That's certainly carried into the first Stanley Cup Playoff series they’ve gone head-to-head in, with the Stars holding a 3-1 lead after a 5-1 victory in Game 4 on Monday. Makar has been held without a point in three straight by Dallas after he had a goal and two assists in Game 1; Heiskanen had a goal and two assists in Game 4 and has seven points (three goals, four assists) in the series.

And it's rare at least one of them isn't on the ice; Makar has averaged 26:59 of ice time in the series, with Heiskanen at 26:28.

As indispensable as each defenseman has become for their team, it almost was Makar starring for Dallas and Heiskanen for Colorado.

The Stars had the No. 3 pick of the 2017 NHL Draft and had Heiskanen and Makar almost even in their internal ranking.

So, after the New Jersey Devils selected center Nico Hischier with the No. 1 pick and the Philadelphia Flyers chose forward Nolan Patrick at No. 2, Dallas was going to get its top choice.

"We wanted a defenseman, that was sort of our goal," Stars director of amateur scouting Joe McDonnell said. "So, we were hoping that it would turn out the way it did, with Patrick and Hischier going ahead of Heiskanen, and our next guy was Makar. That was how we had it slated, so it couldn't have worked out any better for us."

The Avalanche felt the same way when Makar was available.

"We kind of found out that Hischier was going [first] and there was a good chance Nolan Patrick was going [second]," said Alan Hepple, the Avalanche director of amateur scouting at the time. "And then it was always that Dallas could have taken Makar, but we're in the fortunate place that if it wasn't Makar, it would have been Heiskanen. It was going to be the best of both worlds."

At the time, Heiskanen was starring for HIFK in Liiga, the top league in Finland, while Makar was playing for Brooks of the Alberta Junior Hockey League and was committed to play at the University of Massachusetts.

"I think it was so close, we would have been happy with either one," McDonnell said. "The thing with [general manager] Jim Nill and myself and a couple other scouts that came from the Detroit organization, Heiskanen gave us a comparison to Nick Lidstrom, so we went off that. So, that's why we went [the] Heiskanen route.