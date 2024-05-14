Rangers, Avalanche in playoffs, Maple Leafs future discussed on 'NHL @TheRink' 

Who is in more trouble, the New York Rangers or the Colorado Avalanche?

The "NHL @TheRink" podcast this week opens with that question, initially asked in jest by co-host Dan Rosen but answered in depth by fellow co-host Shawn P. Roarke.

The Rangers still lead the Carolina Hurricanes 3-2 in the best-of-7 Eastern Conference Second Round going into Game 6 at PNC Arena on Thursday (7 p.m. ET; MAX, truTV, TNT, SNO, SNE, SN360, TVAS, CBC), but they have lost the past two games, including 4-1 on Monday.

The Avalanche are down 3-1 to the Dallas Stars in their best-of-7 Western Conference Second Round series going into Game 5 at American Airlines Center on Wednesday (8 p.m. ET; ESPN, SN, TVAS). They have lost three in a row after winning Game 1.

Roarke's answer to the question and the conversation that follows gets another engaging podcast discussion going between the two co-hosts.

Soon after, Rosen and Roarke welcome NHL.com Toronto-based staff writer Mike Zeisberger. They begin the conversation talking about the goaltending in the series between the Edmonton Oilers and Vancouver Canucks, which Zeisberger is covering for NHL.com.

The three-way conversation goes up a notch when they look at the Toronto Maple Leafs and the decisions ahead of them after a first-round exit this season.

What happens with Mitch Marner, who has one season left on his contract? Who will be Toronto's next coach, replacing Sheldon Keefe? Can the Maple Leafs win with the core they have? Is it just on the core or does it go deeper?

Those questions and more are all part of the discussion, and Rosen and Roarke continue it after Zeisberger leaves the show.

The "NHL @TheRink"podcast is free and listeners can subscribe on all podcast platforms. It is also available on NHL.com/multimedia/podcasts and the NHL app.