Rangers, Avalanche in playoffs, Maple Leafs future discussed on 'NHL @TheRink' 

Staff writer Zeisberger joins podcast to look ahead after Toronto's 1st-round exit

At the rink pod Mackinnon Panarin

© Matthew Stockman/Getty Images

By NHL.com
@NHLdotcom

Who is in more trouble, the New York Rangers or the Colorado Avalanche?

The "NHL @TheRink" podcast this week opens with that question, initially asked in jest by co-host Dan Rosen but answered in depth by fellow co-host Shawn P. Roarke.

The Rangers still lead the Carolina Hurricanes 3-2 in the best-of-7 Eastern Conference Second Round going into Game 6 at PNC Arena on Thursday (7 p.m. ET; MAX, truTV, TNT, SNO, SNE, SN360, TVAS, CBC), but they have lost the past two games, including 4-1 on Monday.

The Avalanche are down 3-1 to the Dallas Stars in their best-of-7 Western Conference Second Round series going into Game 5 at American Airlines Center on Wednesday (8 p.m. ET; ESPN, SN, TVAS). They have lost three in a row after winning Game 1.

Roarke's answer to the question and the conversation that follows gets another engaging podcast discussion going between the two co-hosts.

Soon after, Rosen and Roarke welcome NHL.com Toronto-based staff writer Mike Zeisberger. They begin the conversation talking about the goaltending in the series between the Edmonton Oilers and Vancouver Canucks, which Zeisberger is covering for NHL.com.

The three-way conversation goes up a notch when they look at the Toronto Maple Leafs and the decisions ahead of them after a first-round exit this season.

What happens with Mitch Marner, who has one season left on his contract? Who will be Toronto's next coach, replacing Sheldon Keefe? Can the Maple Leafs win with the core they have? Is it just on the core or does it go deeper? 

Those questions and more are all part of the discussion, and Rosen and Roarke continue it after Zeisberger leaves the show.

The "NHL @TheRink"podcast is free and listeners can subscribe on all podcast platforms. It is also available on NHL.com/multimedia/podcasts and the NHL app.

Latest News

3 Keys: Canucks at Oilers, Game 4 of Western 2nd Round

Fantasy pool rankings: 2024 Stanley Cup Playoffs

NHL matchups, odds to watch: May 14

Eiserman rounding out his game covered on 'NHL Draft Class' podcast

Rangers using 2-day break to rest, reset for Game 6 at Hurricanes

3 Keys: Bruins at Panthers, Game 5 of Eastern 2nd Round

Pickard to start for Oilers against Canucks in Game 4

Goaltender can be rallying figure, eraser in playoffs

Projected lineups, starting goalies for today

Seguin's scoring touch has Stars on verge of Western Conference Final

Stanley Cup Playoffs Buzz: Marchand out again for Bruins in Game 5

Friday dies at 91, refereed Stanley Cup Final, WHA championship

Heiskanen, Makar could have been playing on opposite sides in Western 2nd Round

Johnston scores twice, Stars push Avalanche to brink with Game 4 win

Avalanche ‘looked frozen’ in Game 4 loss to Stars

Nichushkin of Avalanche placed in Stage 3 of NHL/NHLPA Player Assistance Program

2024 Stanley Cup Playoffs 2nd-round schedule

Staal sparks Hurricanes in season-saving Game 5 win against Rangers