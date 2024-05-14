Rangers using 2-day break to rest, reset for Game 6 at Hurricanes

Here's the positive spin after a negative night for the New York Rangers:
A two-day break before Game 6 might be exactly what they need to get their bearings back in an Eastern Conference Second Round series against the Carolina Hurricanes they were in control of only three days ago.
"I think it's good just from a rest and reset standpoint," Rangers coach Peter Laviolette said Tuesday. "They get the same rest and reset. It's not like they're going to play another game today and we're going to catch them tired. It's all even, but I do think it's good just to make sure that we're dialed in and we're ready to go with our game."
The thing about a positive spin is it's only good for now, when there is time to rest and reset, get in an off-ice workout, have some meetings and do some soul searching after a 4-1 loss in Game 5 at Madison Square Garden that everybody knows wasn't up to the standard the Rangers have set for themselves this season.
The positive spin only will matter in Game 6 at PNC Arena on Thursday (7 p.m. ET; MAX, truTV, TNT, SNO, SNE, SN360, TVAS, CBC) if the Rangers embrace diving into the details that escaped them Monday, and work to correct them so they can be better and a much more desperate team.
They still lead the best-of-7 series 3-2, but the Hurricanes won the past two games and if momentum carries from game to game in the Stanley Cup Playoffs, it's clearly not on the Rangers' side right now.
"Desperation is a funny thing," Laviolette said. "You can't give it to somebody. You actually have to feel it and you have to be in it, and then you can rise to that level. We move into the next game, and you realize now that the window is a little bit smaller and that desperation rises.
"There's always conversations that we have with the team to be ready, whether they're motivational or instructional or systematic, whatever they might be. We've got two days to square things away here."
Day One is Tuesday. Laviolette said players were at their training facility working, but there was no formal practice scheduled. That's for Day Two on Wednesday, a full practice before they fly to Raleigh, North Carolina.